Eagles May Be Without Starting Safety for Sunday's Game Against Saints
PHILADELPHIA – Another week, another tweak that led to another key player on the Eagles being listed as questionable.
Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson was given that designation with a foot injury when the team released its injury report on Friday evening in advance of Sunday’s game at the New Orleans Saints.
“He tweaked something (Thursday),” said head coach Nick Sirianni. “I won't get into the specifics, obviously, but we’ll see how (Friday) goes.”
It didn’t go well. Gardner-Johnson did not practice. Neither did A.J. Brown, who was ruled out for a second straight game with a hamsstring injury.
Last week, Brown was listed as questionable before being ruled out on Sunday before Week 2's game against the Atlanta Falcons. The receiver said on Monday night that he would miss a couple of weeks.
Gardner-Johnson was returning to play against the team that selected him in the fourth round of the 2019 draft. The safety wasn't looking at this as a homecoming, though, telling reports during the week that he was hated in New Orleans.
“They got rid of me,” he said. “I didn't get rid of them. So hey, we'll see y'all Sunday.”
Maybe not. Or maybe Gardner-Johnson gets the treatment necessary to allow him to suit up for his “revenge” game, and if he does play, it could be emotional for an emotional player.
“My message always has been to him is I love his emotion,” said Sirianni. “I love his energy. You know, always use that. He's got such an awesome personality; always use that personality to bring people together. So be yourself. Have fun out there. Show your emotion.
“I would be crazy to tell him not to show his emotion because I show my emotion. Show your emotion and do everything within the rules of the game because people feed off that. Again, love his energy and just his personality.”
If CJGJ can’t go, what then?
The Eagles aren’t exactly brimming with depth at the safety position. It’s him, Reed Blankenship and Tristin McCollum.
Here are the options:
-Quinyon Mitchell moves into the slot and Avonte Maddox, who has started both games in the slot, moves to safety, a spot he played throughout training camp. Isaiah Rodgers or Kelee Ringo would step in for Mitchell on the outside.
-The Eagles keep Mitchell outside, use Maddox at safety, and play rookie Cooper DeJean in the slot.
-The Eagles keep Mitchell and Maddox in their positions and insert McCollum.
DeJean played one defensive snap last week, though he played 40 special teams snaps (76 percent) in the first two games combined. Could he be ready for a huge uptick in his defensive snaps?
“He's really had some good reps with the defense,” said Sirianni. “He gets reps with the defense and also gets reps on scout team. I think he’s been stringing together practice after practice after practice, and our confidence is continuing to grow in him because we know he's a good football player. I know he wants to be out there contributing to this team.”
