Eagles May Find Air More Hospitable Than Ground Vs. Ravens
PHILADELPHIA – Jalen Hurts attempted at least 30 passes in the first four games of the season. The Eagles went 2-2 in those games.
Since then, since the Eagles’ seven-game winning streak took flight, the most passes the quarterback has attempted was 28. That’s not a shock. That’s when the Saquon Barkley Show opened in South Philly.
The Ravens are going to try to close the show down when the teams play on Sunday in Baltimore, and they have the horses to do it. They are number one in the league, allowing just 77 yards per game on the ground.
“It all goes down to execution,” said right tackle Lane Johnson. “I think when you look at those games, it's always competitive but I think the biggest thing is staying consistent with the combo blocks and really when you get on defenders don't lose your base and stay on them so we have a running back that can do special things with the ball. So, you know, I think what he can do drives us to do better, be better.
“We're humble. We're going into the game willing to work but we know it's a different style of defense. I think when you just look at the bodies, they have some big bodies up front. Do a good job of getting long, shedding blocks.”
The Eagles counter with the league’s top-ranked rushing offense, putting up a whopping 193 yards per game, and have had six straight games where they have run for 150 with two rushing touchdowns, tying the franchise record set by the 1949 Eagles NFL Championship team.
This will be might vs. might.
“I see their front they got big, physical dudes, long they do a good job of playing two-gap, shedding it,” said A.J. Brown. “I feel like the linebackers play pretty tight to the line of scrimmage compared to other teams and do a good job of trying to build the fence.”
This could lead the Eagles to break from script a bit and let Hurts throw it more.
Despite the lack of pass attempts, Brown has still found a way to make 39 receptions for a team-high 727 yards, and that’s after missing three games earlier in the season with a hamstring injury.
DeVonta Smith, who missed last week’s win over the Rams with a hamstring injury, was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. Rookie receiver Johnny Wilson was also listed as questionable with a hamstring issue.
Despite missing two games so far this season, Smith still leads the team with 41 catches. He has 516 yards and is tied with Brown for the most TDs with four. Smith talked to reporters on Friday and said he would have to wait and see what the trainers think as far as his Sunday availability.
Hurts has also been a big part of the Eagls’ rushing attack. He has 115 rushing attempts vs. 295 passing attempts.
Asked if thought that was strange that both totals are that close, he said: “It’s not strange at all. Look at what our record is.”
That would be 9-2.
Asked if he looked forward to doing more if asked on Sunday, he said: “I look forward to winning, and doing whatever is required to do that.”
More NFL: There Is A Cost To ConsiderAs Eagles Saquon Barkley Pursues 2,000 Yards