Eagles May Have Found Emergency Quarterback, And It's Not Saquon Barkley
Saquon Barkley at quarterback running the wildcat? We saw the Eagles give the running back a play at wildcat with a run/pass option that he ended up running in last week's loss to the Commanders.
How about Quinyon Mitchell behind center? The cornerback was a high school standout, running for 983 yards and 11 touchdowns with a 9.5 yards per carry average as a senior at Williston High in Florida.
All tantalizing prospects, but just that, just dreams, nothing more.
They will not be the emergency quarterback the Eagles may very well need this week if Jalen Hurts cannot clear concussion protocol to be available to play in Sunday's home game against the Dallas Cowboys at 1 p.m.
Ian Book is the most likely candidate. He paid a visit to the Eagles on Christmas and the expectation would be that he will be signed to the practice squad, because, well, Kenny Pickett’s ribs are banged up.
And, well, because Book has some familiarity with the Eagles. He was claimed at the end of training camp in 2022 after Philly waived linebacker Davion Taylor. The Notre Dame QB spent 2022 on the practice squad but was waived after training camp in 2023.
Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore was asked who the emergency quarterback could be, a day before Book’s visit.
“There’s certainly emergencies to emergencies,” he said. “There are certain guys that we've had discussions (with), and they're ready if something goofy happens. At this stage, a lot of guys end up claiming that they've played quarterback at some point in their career, so a lot of guys like to volunteer.”
Bottom line: “There's a plan in place,” said Moore.
Hurts was estimated to not be a participant in a Christmas practice that never took place, but because the league requires practice reports be released on Wednesday – for gambling purposes, no doubt – the Eagles had to put out something.
On that estimated list was backup Kenny Pickett, who would have been a limited participant if there was an actual practice.
Tanner McKee, the third-string quarterback, is healthy and ready to go, either as a starter if Pickett’s ribs prove to be too painful, or the backup if Pickett can play. McKee has never taken a regular-season snap.
Book played in one game with the Saints, who drafted him in the fourth round in 2021. He went 12-for-20 with 135 yards and two interceptions. Book was sacked eight times in a loss.
The Eagles will return to practice on Thursday.
