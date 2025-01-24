Eagles May Have To Shuffle Offensive Line For Championship Game
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles may very well have to turn to their noted orchestra maestro to play center in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game with Cam Jurgens being listed as questionable for the game that will decide who represents the NFC in Super Bowl LIV.
Jurgen’s back isn’t right. He was listed as limited during Friday’s practice after spending the entire week not practicing at all. He wasn’t even at Thursday’s practice.
If he cannot play, Landon Dickerson will likely slide from left guard to center, a position he played at Alabama but not in the NFL.
“He likes to lead the band,” said right tackle Lane Johnson, waving his arms as if conducting an orchestra. “He’s loud and he’s a very big man and he can hold that space pretty well. It’s different for him playing left guard and going to center, but when you’re that big and the strongest guy in the county you can do whatever you want.”
Added head coach Nick Sirianni about Dickerson: “He's done it and he's solid at it. He obviously did it at a high level in college. We cross-train our guys. A ton of guys cross-train different positions, and that's where we are.”
The flip side of moving Dickerson to center, with seldom-used Nick Gate likely serving as the backup, is that Tyler Steen would be inserted at left guard. Steen has made just two starts after a rookie season in which he made only one.
“Cam is doing his best to get healthy,” said Steen. “I’m not sure where that’s at. I think we’re expecting him to play, so I’m just preparing like I always would ... If he’s not able to play, it’s going to be a huge loss.
“(But) I don’t think anything changes as far as preparation. Just prepare the same way. Coach Stout (Jeff Stoutland) says prepare like you’re the starter regardless of where you’re at. So, I don’t think anything changes.”
Jurgens declined to talk during Froday's locker room availaiblity.
The Eagles did get some good news on tight end Dallas Goedert, who was listed as a full participant in Friday’s practice. It was the only time he practiced this week.
“I knew I was playing,” he said. “I feel great. It was a great practice out there. I was moving around really well. So, I’m really happy with where I’m at.”
Goedert said his knee got bent backward and the ankle was off to the side when he believes he got hip-dropped tackled on a screen pass that got called back due to penalty. There was no penalty for a hip-drop tackle, though.
“I went in Monday, told them about it, and the doctor made up the plan then,” he said. “So, I stuck to it and feel really good now. I’m excited for the opportunity that’s ahead of us.”
Jalen Hurts was also a full participant for a second straight practice, but the quarterback said he expected to wear a knee brace of some sort on his left knee, which was injured when he got bent backward on a play against the Rams last week.
“Tough and gritty, that's him,” said left tackle Jordan Mailata. “He's tough and gritty. He wants to be out there with us at all times and nothing but respect for him. He's tough and he embraces it. He likes to embrace adversity and he practices what he preaches. He's a lot more energetic this week. He's fired up so it's good to see that.”
