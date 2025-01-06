Eagles May Need Backup In Playoffs With Jalen Hurts Still In Protocol, But Who?
PHILADELPHIA - Jalen Hurts is still in concussion protocol with the Green Bay Packers set to visit in just six days for a win-or-go-home playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni didn’t say much about Hurts’ situation on Monday, except to confirm that his starting quarterback is still in the league’s protocol.
The coach was asked if Hurts was at the very least inside the building at the team’s South Philly headquarters.
“I have no new information to share,” he said.
We should know soon enough, probably by Wednesday when the Eagles will hold their first practice in preparation for the Packers. They will then release an injury report.
If Hurts is on the field, that would probably be a good sign for his availability against Green Bay at 4:30 p.m. Sunday (FOX).
If he does play, it will be three weeks since he last took a snap on Dec. 22 against the Commanders. He played 11 snaps before leaving with a concussion. It will be even longer since his last full practice on Dec. 20. It would be fair to wonder just how his timing would be with his receivers. He will need all the practice he can get.
Hurts was 20-for-34 with 278 yards and two touchdowns, including a 67-yarder to A.J. Brown, but also tossed two interceptions, in the win over the Packers on Sept. 6.
If he is listed as a did not participate on Wednesday, it might be time to start preparing to play the Packers with a backup quarterback.
But which one?
Sirianni said he has trust in both his backups – Kenny Pickett and Tanner McKee – and both have proven to be reliable in helping win games.
Pickett gutted it out with broken ribs in his only start of the season in last week's 41-7 win over the Cowboys, one he could not finish, though he completed 10-of-15 throws for 143 yards and a passer rating of 119.0
McKee finished that game, adding 17 points to a 24-7 lead when Pickett left and became the first player in NFL history to throw fewer than four passes in his debut with two of them going for touchdowns.
He added to that legend when he connected with rookie Ainias Smith from 15 yards on his seventh professional pass in getting a win in his first career start on Sunday. Granted, it was against a three-win Giants team.
Without much of a running game to lean on, McKee completed 27-of-41 throws for 269 yards.
269 yards, two touchdowns, and a passer rating of 100.5. he got everyone involved, completing passes to eight different receivers, none of whom were named Brown or DeVonta Smith.
The Eagles have won with both backups and those backups have shown some encouraging signs that may make the situation seemingly less dire if Hurts cannot play. And it is McKee who is the healthiest, so it probably would be McKee who would start if the Eagles needed him to do just that.
