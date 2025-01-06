Eagles React To Playoffs, Packers Rematch: "WhenThe Big Dogs Come Out And Play"
PHILADELPHIA – Four months have passed since the Eagles and Packers played when they met on a soccer field on another continent in the season opener - an eternity ago.
“Both teams are different from that day until now, no doubt,” said head coach Nick Sirianni, "(but) we’ll use that (tape). You use everything. That's something that when we go play a team that we played the previous year, we'll use that, too. That's from year to year. So of course we'll use that. They'll use that. We understand that. It's a really good team. Really well coached.”
The Packers (11-6), who lost that opener to the Eagles (14-3), 34-29, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Sept. 6, are expected to have quarterback Jordan Love in time for Sunday’s 4:30 kickoff (FOX) at Lincoln Financial Field, but will likely be without receiver Christian Watson (knee) and definitely without cornerback Jaire Alexander, who was placed on injured reserve during the final weekend of the regular season with a knee injury.
The Eagles should be fully healthy, though that would mean Jalen Hurts has been able to get out of the league’s concussion protocol. The Eagles’ QB1 missed the final two games of the regular season, and most of the game in which he was concussed, and head coach Nick Sirianni hasn’t said much about Hurts’ progression through the protocol.
Whoever plays, it’s win or go home now.
“It’s the playoffs,” said. Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis. “This is what we play the game for. Not a lot of teams get to be in this position. A lot of teams ended their season (Sunday) or (Saturday).
“It’s the playoffs. That’s when the big dogs come out and play. I think we got a very special team. We know what the goal is. We know what the task at hand is. We just gotta do it.”
For many players, such as Jahan Dotson, this will be their first trip to the postseason. Dotson had his long-awaited coming-out party with seven catches for 94 yards. Acquired in late August from the Commanders, he was targeted 11 times in Sunday’s 20-13 win over the Giants, after being targeted just 22 times in the season’s first 16 games. He had one target on 32 snaps in the first meeting against the Packers.
“It was very early in the season for me,” he said. “I think I was five days into the playbook. It was kind of new to me, but I settled in now. This is my first time in the playoffs, and I'm excited for the opportunity. I can't wait.”
Rookie Jeremiah Trotter, Jr. will also get a taste of an NFL postseason.
“Not many players make it to the playoffs and less make it their rookie year,” he said. “I’m glad to be part of a great organization with a great group of guys.”
For others, such as linebacker Oren Burks, this will be his sixth postseason trip in seven NFL seasons and played in last year’s Super Bowl with the 49ers. He has a good read on what it takes to make a playoff run.
“The biggest thing is just recommitting to the process, because over the season it’s 17, 18 weeks, you kind of get into the mundane process, but you have to recommit to the details, the things that will allow you to push through in those big things.
“You know if you lose, you’re going home. The stakes are higher. You know you’re getting the best from all the guys around the league. It takes everybody coming together. It’s a joint effort, and it’s so much fun to play in. There’s nothing to describe a playoff atmosphere.”
