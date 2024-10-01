Eagles Michael Clay Breaks Down Punt Return Gaffes, PAT Block Vs. Bucs
Isaiah Rodgers and Kelle Ringo were in the eye of the punt return storm in Tampa on Sunday. The Eagles special teamers were a tempest swirling around rookie returner Cooper DeJean, and not in a good way.
Rodgers blocked the Bucs’ gunner into DeJean, causing a muff and turnover, a critical mistake that led to the Bucs’ third touchdown and a 21-0 lead. It happened after a big defensive stop forced the Bucs to punt after scoring TDs on the first two drives.
Afterward, Rodgers sounded like he didn’t know that an opposing blocker can’t be blocked into his punt returner. He said he was trying to do.
Huh?
Later, Ringo barreled into Ringo who had just waved for a fair catch. Fortunately, the ball didn’t hit DeJean this time.
The two plays made them look like the Keystone Cops.
Michael Clay took questions about it on Tuesday. He said you can block a gunner into the punt returner and that it was his fault for not making the rule more clear.
“You can push the defender into the returner without causing a penalty,” said the special team coordinator. “Where I probably failed him, and the team, is I didn't differentiate when we do talk gunner work and vice work what we want obviously. If he has confusion on that, it falls on me as a coach of not explaining it correctly where he understands.
“…it falls on me to be able to articulate to him the big difference, if there is any misconception on what the rules and the understanding is.”
As for Ringo, Clay said: “You can see (Josh Hayes) slipped and Kelee blocking him goes head over heels. He is a little bit out of control. Doesn't see Coop and runs into him.”
Clay said in a quieter stadium, he could have yelled out, “poison,” signaling everyone to ger out of the way.
“I got to be able to communicate and calm things out,” he said. “Coop's first time being a punt returner. You try to make it calm as possible for him.”
It was quite the opposite.
Rodgers and Ringo teamed up later to make an historic play when Rodgers found a crevice over the right side of the Tampa line to block a PAT. Ringo scooped it up, kept his balance and started running down the sideline. He had to do a tippy-toe act when it appeared a Rays defender knocked him out of bounds.
The play marked the first defensive two-point conversion in franchise history (the rule was created in 2015). The last NFL team to do it was Tennessee on Dec. 23, 2023, against the Colts. It is believed to be the first in Eagles history.
The Eagles didn’t win the game, but the resiliency head coach Nick Sirianni talked about in gaining a 15-12 in New Orleans was exhibited there by Rodgers and Ringo.
“Pretty impressive for Kelee to go from full speed, clear his feet, pick it up, and still stay in bounds,” said Clay. “Helped us build some momentum going in changing that from a three-score game to a two-score game.
“So, them able to bounce back from two plays they probably want back, us you want back as a team, to come and help out the team, you can't be more impressed in those two guys coming back to play.”
