Safety On Track To Have Practice Window Opened When Eagles Return From Bye Week

Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio is exctied to see him back, but expectations have to be tempered since the last time he played was in early January.

Ed Kracz

PHILADELPHIA – The plan remains the same. Safety Sydney Brown’s practice window will be opened sometime between now and when the Eagles return to practice next week.

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio confirmed that – sort of – during his Tuesday news conference.

“I think we’re going to open his practice window,” he said. “Now, I’m not positive of that so don’t hold me to that, but that has been the timeline over the last few months, and I haven’t been told anything to the different.”

The Eagles had to play Tristin McCollum a career-high 41 snaps in Sunday's loss at Tampa after Reed Blankenship left the game on Sunday with an illness. The second-year, undrafted safety made eight tackles, which were second-most on the team.

Fangio said McCollum got to practice in the days leading up to Week 3’s game in New Orleans when C.J. Gardner-Johnson was limited with a foot injury, and the DC liked what he saw from McCollum.

“(I) was very encouraged by that going into the New Orleans game,” he said. “Then he got thrown in this week when Reed had to leave. He had some errors there, but overall, I’m encouraged by his play and where he can eventually be an NFL safety.”

Brown is on another level as a third-round pick in 2023. He played in 14 games last season, including six starts. He made 38 tackles with one tackle for loss, one interception return for a 99-yard touchdown, and one forced fumble, until he tore his ACL in the final regular-season game on the dangerous turf at MetLife Stadium on Jan. 7.

“We’re excited to get him coming back,” said Fangio. “We all have to have some patience, which I know isn’t a big virtue amongst any of us this time of year. The guy hadn’t played any football since his injury, which I believe was the first week of January last year.

“Here we are it’s going to be in October. His OTAs and training camp are going to have to be squished together fast, which he is ready to do mentally and emotionally, but we have to be careful ourselves to not overdo it with him. Overdo it from a physical standpoint and an expectation standpoint.”

Brown spent some time as a rookie last season the slot, and Fangio said he could possibly see him getting time in there but not right away.

“I think a guy coming back from that long a layoff,” he said, “it’s best to get him in one spot before you start moving him around.”

Ed Kracz
