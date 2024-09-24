Eagles Today

Eagles' Michael Clay Explains Blocked Punt

The Eagles allowed J.T. Gray to race to the foot of Braden Mann.

John McMullen

New Orleans Saints safety J.T. Gray (48) blocked a punt against the Eagles.
New Orleans Saints safety J.T. Gray (48) blocked a punt against the Eagles. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
PHILADELPHIA - Overall the Eagles graded out as one of the better teams in the NFL in Week 3 during a 15-12 win over New Orleans, a game far closer than it should have been because of some sloppiness from the offense and poor decision-making from the coaching staff.

However, one of the bigger mistakes came on special teams with the Eagles trailing 3-0 and getting ready to punt late in the third quarter.

The Saints’ J.T. Gray, one of the better special teams players in the NFL, was left alone on the edge and raced past Nolan Smith to the foot of punter Braden Mann for a block. Gray’s teammate, Jordan Howden, scooped up the football and returned it to the Philadelphia 27-yard line.  

With a short field and an opportunity to seize a two-score advantage, the Eagles' defense held strong when Zack Baun got some help from Brandon Graham to stop Alvin Kamara from converting on 4th-and-1.

It wasn't a no harm, no foul situation for special teams coordinator Michael Clay despite the defense picking his punt protection unit up and Clay is intent on making sure nothing like that happens again. 

“Yeah, you never want to have a blocked punt, regardless of the situation,” Clay told Eagles on SI when asked about the miscue. “They crept in. We had communication that there was somebody in the box. … It was just something where we lacked our discipline and some of our techniques from the interior. Let a really good player in J.T. Gray trim that edge, and he got down there and blocked the punt.

“Can’t ever have that happen. Especially in a game like that, where the defense is playing so well. You pin him deep, maybe you get some field position right there. But ultimately, it falls on my shoulders to get it corrected, and we will.”

Smith blocked down and perhaps needed to chip first before focusing inside. Clay wouldn’t specify but admitted the Eagles needed to widen things so the trip for Gray to Mann was elongated.

“Going forward, it's a learning thing for Nolan. He's been doing a good job for us the last couple years being on the punt team. But again, some little fundamental mistakes we had, not just him, but across the whole core, to hopefully widen that punt scheme where [Gray] can't get there,” Clay said.

