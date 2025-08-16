Eagles Might Have An "Emergency" Situation At Quarterback
PHILADLEPHIA – The first thought that comes to mind is the Eagles’ two quarterbacks battling to the be third-string are not good enough to make the roster after watching them play against the Browns in a 22-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns in summer’s second exhibition game on Saturday, and the Eagles need to investigate a trade for someone.
That’s when Kenny Pickett comes to mind. Bring last year’s backup back to be this year’s third-team backup and part ways with both Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Kyle McCord and maybe try to get McCord to the practice squad.
That’s when you come to your senses and realize that perhaps that is an overreaction. This is the emergency quarterback we’re talking about here and that if he to play the Eagles are in deep trouble. Still, it doesn’t look like the Eagles could win a game if emergency strikes and Jalen Hurts and Tanner McKee both go down early in the season with injuries.
You know they can win with Pickett. They did it last year. If they wait until the Browns possibly cut him, it’s unlikely he would be get claimed by another team higher in the pecking order.
So, the Eagles have to decide between Thompson-Robinson and McCord, who was drafted in the sixth round. With the proper development, he might turn into something. Thompson-Robinson is 1-4 in five starts in his young career.
Difficult Situation For Eagles Two Quarterbacks
They were put in a difficult situation against the Browns. They were told earlier in the week that McKee wasn’t playing. They didn’t need to be told that Jalen Hurts wasn’t playing, either. McCord and DTR were told that they weren’t just playing but that they would alternate every two series.
“We wanted to get both of them reps and get both of them reps with the twos and also with the threes,” said head coach Nick Sirianni. “So, that was the thought process of why we rotated them within that series. Again, wanted them to both be able to play behind the (number) two offensive line with the number two pass catchers and also with the number threes.”
It led to confusion in the third quarter when DTR thought it was McCord’s turn so he was parked on the bench until somebody yelled that he was up. He grabbed his helmeted but by then McCord was back in.
There was one point in the game where Thompson-Robinson stood between the huddle and the sidelines during a timeout, looking unsure of who was supposed to be in the game.
“You try to count off when’s it your turn, but I think he and I just got a little mix up there,” said McCord. “…Obviously it’s not like the normal rhythm of the game that you’re used to but at the same time when you’re in there you just have to do your job and make the plays.”
To his credit, McCord met with reporters. When the doors to the locker room opened, DTR was seen leaving through a side door not to be seen again.
McCord threw a 9-yard touchdown pass on one of his turns, and it came on third-and-goal to Ainias Smith. The QB was roughed by a Browns defender, so he said he didn’t see the TD, but he heard the crowd react.
“It was sweet,” said McCord of the score. “Obviously, growing up you dream of it ,but it’s a far-fetched reality. You kind of see that come to life. It was awesome.”
He finished 8-for-16 for 47 yards and a passer rating of 77.1 It was far better than last week’s 1-for-5 with an interception outing against the Bengals.
“In practice you do get a handful of reps and with those reps you want to make the most of them I feel like in the game when they do let you play it’s your time to go show you know what you’re doing,” he said. “That’s all my focus was going into this week that whenever that opportunity comes, whether it’s every two drives or get one drive the entire game or I play the whole game, it doesn’t matter, it’s just making the plays when they present themselves.”
Thompson-Robinson was 5-for-8 with 17 yards, a pick-six interception that gave the Browns the lead for good in the second half, and a passer rating of 27.1. It was a steep dip from last week’s
“I have to watch the tape,” said Sirianni. “Obviously, they had some good moments and had some plays that they made, but also we missed some plays. But, that’s not always just on the quarterback if there was a misplay. I’ll have to go watch the tape. It wasn’t good enough out there on the field today.”
