Eagles Minicamp Day 2 Observations: Ordinary Offense, ‘Milk Check,’ and Rotating CB1s
PHILADELPHIA - Four spring practices with one to go until summer break for the Philadelphia Eagles and the splash plays with Kellen Moore’s new offense have been few and far between.
Wednesday’s session was again basically bereft of anything other than ordinary with a 20- to 25-yard gainer from Jalen Hurts to A.J. Brown on a dig route serving as the biggest highlight.
The entire spring to this point has been tilted toward the defense.
The highlight for Vic Fangio’s unit was a “Milk Check” when Hurts telegraphed a pass to DeVonta Smith over the middle and was late on the throw as Reed Blankenship sunk into his zone for an easy interception.
Hurts has also looked uncertain and held onto the football far too long far too often in 7-on-7 drills that should guarantee some offensive success. He also has a big gainer available to a streaking Dallas Goedert but threw it over the wrong shoulder.
Perhaps, more growing pains for the offense should have been expected.
-The Eagles have gotten stellar play from their young cornerbacks this spring and three who’ve excelled got first-team reps at right CB opposite Darius Slay, starting with Isaiah Rodgers with Kelee Ringo and rookie first-round pick Quinyon Mitchell also mixing in.
Mitchell also got reps with the first team as a big nickel/dime defender and second-round selection Cooper DeJean got some a few first-team reps sprinkled in at the slot and in dime looks.
Some of the highlights were Rodgers mirroring All-Pro A.J. Brown on one impressive rep while Ringo recorded a PBU on a pass targeted for John Ross.
Mitchell, meanwhile, showed tremendous recovery speed when beaten on an inside move by tight end Grant Calcaterra before revving the engines and undercutting the route while DeJean dropped a potential interception when he sneaked in underneath Brown.
-After getting unsolicited praise from head coach Nick Sirianni on Tuesday, Calcaterra had a sharp practice and is back in the mix as a potential backup to Goedert.
-There was more life with the backups on offense and rookie running back Will Shipley had a nice day in the passing game, including a sliding catch near the sideline.
During OTAs Shipley was often fighting the football while trying to catch it and the Clemson product is starting to settle down a bit.
-The Eagles showed off a layered wheel route concept from 21 personnel with Kenny Gainwell as the primary objective and Shipley underneath. Gainwell has an uncharacteristic drop during the practice.
They also used orbit motion with Britain Covey and had Saquon Barkley beeline to the sideline in four WR looks as an outlet.
-Barkley was actually targeted twice and even had a short catch off a rub concept with Brown. So far, though Barkley has been the decoy far more than the primary objective in the passing game.
-One of the biggest plays from the third-team offense was when hook/flat defender Tarron Jackson got lost and allowed Albert Okwuegbuman behind him for a nice gain from Tanner McKee.
-Zack Baun got a look as the only LB on the field in the dime defense while he and Devin White continue to get most of the work with the first-team defense. White was impressive again and managed to “sack” Jalen Hurts on a blitz helped by Jalen Carter bulldozing right guard hopeful Tyler Steen.
-The Eagles practiced the new kickoff return for the first time in front of reporters and used a split returner approach in two periods with the opposite option turning into the upback depending on where the ball was kicked.
Jake Elliott did a nice job directing the kickoffs and the returns duos in the first period were Ty-Davis Price and Gainwell, Britain Covey and C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Ainias Smith and Covey and Kendall Milton or Lew Nichols (tough to tell), and CJGJ.
The second period was Rodgers and Parris Campbell, Shipley and CJGJ, Shipley and John Ross, Shipley and Ainias Smith, and Rodgers and Covey.
-In 11-on-11s, the Eagles started with a 40 front on defense. It was Brandon Graham, Carter, Jordan Davis, and Bryce Huff from left to right.
-Josh Sweat jumped offside on one rep and Hurts took the free play, airing out to Brown to no avail.
-Pro Bowl left guard Landon Dickerson was again absent (excused) and Mekhi Becton replaced him with the first team for the second consecutive day. Veteran cornerback turned safety James Bradberry watched after tweaking something in individual drills on Thursday while rookie fifth-round pick Trevor Keegan was observing with a sleeve covering his left leg. Receiver Jacob Harris also missed his third straight practice open to reporters.
-New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson, a Villanova product, was on hand to watch practice.
