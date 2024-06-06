Eagles Minicamp Overreactions Day 3: Kenny Pickett Sharp, Josh Sweat Makes Splash
PHILADELPHIA – Summer vacation has arrived for the Eagles after they wrapped up their final day of mandatory minicamp on Thursday.
Before they go, here are five overreactions from what was a rather short practice, spanning just over 50 minutes in sauna-like conditions.
PICKETT’S PLAYS. It was the best practice Kenny Pickett had, and the quarterback was responsible for one of the rare splash plays turned in by the offense this week when he threw a dime just over the outstretched hand of Isaiah Rodgers inside the 5-yard line to rookie Johnny Wilson, who made a nice over-the-shoulder grab and took into the end zone on a play that covered 35 yards.
Pickett had another splash play when he continued to show an uncanny knack for making back-shoulder throws by finding Joseph Ngata near the end zone pylon for a touchdown. Eli Ricks was in coverage.
Pickett was 4-for-4 in his work in the 11-on-11, adding completions to Ainias Smith and Britain Covey.
I said it before, but I’ll say it again: The Eagles are in good hands with Pickett as the backup, but make no mistake – even though he has looked better more consistently than Jalen Hurts this spring, he is and will be the backup to Hurts.
As for Wilson, he had a couple of drops in individual drills this week, but he is a big target, who may very well develop into a red-zone threat at some point this season. Smith had a good day of work, and he needed it after struggling somewhat during the week.
SWEATY J. A day after Jalen Carter bull-rushed Tyler Steen onto his backside, defensive end Josh Sweat used a quick burst to accelerate past Jordan Mailata during 11-on-11 work that would have been a sack.
The defensive line doesn’t typically stand out in spring because the drills are tailored more for quarterbacks and receivers with linebackers and the secondary getting the bulk of responsibility, so when players like Carter and now Sweat show up, it’s worth noting. And getting excited about.
Q AND COOP. These rookie defensive backs can play, but will they start in Brazil? If I had to pick one – and I will – it will be Cooper DeJean in the slot.
DeJean keeps showing up and, for a team that had a hard time tackling, the ability he showed to tackle while at the University of Iowa, will show up when the pads come on in training camp.
He made a nice pass breakup to end Thursday’s practice, wrestling the ball loose from Shaq Davis before Davis cold secure it. Linebacker Brandon Smith was also nearby helping make the play.
Both players trotted to the sideline where an excited C.J. Gardner-Johnson was waiting with high-fives all around.
Cooper also had a near-pick of Jalen Hurts on Wednesday.
“I saw the ball in the air coming at me,” he said. “Should’ve made the play. C.J. wasn’t too happy. He let me know.”
Avonte Maddox won’t relinquish his starting job in the slot without a strong fight, but Maddox could be viewed as a safety by the time the Eagles reach the starting line.
Mitchell had a nice showing this spring, but it’s a crowded field looking to start opposite Darius Slay with Isaiah Rodgers and Kelee Ringo in the mix. He may very well have what it takes to hurdle them, though.
DROPSIES. Kenny Gainwell had a couple of drops at a position where one is too many. Widely assumed to be the backup to Saquon Barkley, it wouldn’t surprise me if Will Shipley grabs that role sooner rather than later. Whatever happens, this is a position the Eagles will address this summer. There just isn’t enough quality depth, after Lew Nichols and Ty Davis-Price didn’t do much to stand out this spring.
BEST OF THE UDFA CROP: It’s difficult to gauge the play of undrafted free agent offensive linemen Gottlieb Ayedze, Laekin Vakalahi, and Anim Dankwah, as well as defensive tackle Gabe Hall, so my top pick here goes to running back Kendall Milton.
Milton, from the University of Georgia, has shown good burst and speed and has made some plays that stood out. The running back spot is in flux after Barkley, so maybe Milton finds a home.
My runner-up would be safety Andre Sam, who has been inconsistent, but has also made some standout plays in coverage.
