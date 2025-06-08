Eagles Minicamp Preview: Striking Alert, More Mukuba, And Finishing Strongly.
PHILADELPHIA - One day of mandatory work in the spring isn’t exactly going to highlight the meaning of NFL life in 2025 for the reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles. Still, it should be able to illuminate better the path forward for the latest incarnation of Nick Sirianni's team.
On a personnel front, it will be good to see DeVonta Smith back in the mix. The fifth-year receiver has been absent from the two OTA sessions open to reporters, although that’s of little concern from the team’s standpoint.
SKINNY BATMAN
Smith is regarded as one of the hardest workers on the team and has been going through the paces daily in Florida, often with young Alabama star Ryan Williams.
Smith’s running mate, second-team All-Pro A.J. Brown, has been at OTAs but has been held back to individual work for the most part. Having the superstar, Smith, and WR3 Jahan Dotson all available, even for a limited amount of reps, will be the first sign of developing the chemistry in the passing game during the Kevin Patullo era.
Even without Brown and Smith, quarterback Jalen Hurts had looked very sharp early in the process compared to last year, which has to be regarded as a positive.
TO STRIKE OR NOT TO STRIKE
Emerging third-year star Nolan Smith is expected to be the centerpiece of the Eagles’ edge-rushing rotation come September.
Early on, the Georgia product has been working in individual drills as he continues to rehab from the torn triceps he suffered in the second quarter of Super Bowl LIX.
“The rehab's great. I'm in a great spot and still using my arms. Still pressing,” Smith told Eagles on SI last week. “Hopefully I'll be striking next week.”
Next week is Tuesday’s mandatory camp before the summer break and training camp, which begins in late July.
There are two ways to look at this from a medical standpoint, with the first being why release Smith for one day when the break is coming? Or, the mindset of ‘if you’re cleared you're cleared’ because, remember, Smith won’t be entering a bubble on June 11, he will be working out left to his own devices.
If Smith can work during some team drills, it will also help identify who exactly has a leg up to play opposite him, with the smart money of ascending second-year player Jalyx Hunt being given the opportunity to hold off prove-it free-agent signing Azeez Ojulari.
“Everything is falling in line,” said Smith. “You know, everything happened for a reason. If I wasn't in the Super Bowl, I wouldn't have torn my tricep. I take that as a blessing.”
RETURN GAME
The Eagles moved on from punt returner Britain Covey in the offseason and also lost their top two kick returners – Kenny Gainwell and Isaiah Rodgers – in free agency.
They have obvious answers to both questions, but the idea is to keep second-year players Cooper DeJean and Will Shipley away from the return game with the former a rising star on defense, and the latter expected to make a strong run at being Saquon Barkley’s game-day backup.
The answer to both roles could be Avery Williams, an explosive fifth-year returner who can handle both jobs. Williams, though, has been working through an undisclosed injury during OTAs, and that sparked a waiver claim last week of former Jacksonville RB Keilan Robinson, who has a better shot as a return man than trying to unseat Shipley or A.J. Dillon at RB.
Williams’ participation could quiet any concerns.
MORE MUKUBA
After seeing Drew Mukuba in person, it’s easy to see why the Eagles targeted the gifted safety at the bottom of the second round.
Mukuba has everything Vic Fangio wants in a safety, something that starts with natural coverage ability and a high football IQ. The Texas product’s feel for the game is helping him assimilate to the defensive coordinator’s wide array of zone coverages designed to make everything look the same pre-snap before spinning off into the coverage called.
That takes communication and smarts. Mukuba’s experience in the slot earlier is his college career at Clemson has also served the native of Zimbabwe well by giving him a better understanding of the roles of others in the secondary.
The knock on Mukuba is his size (5-foot-11, 186 pounds), but his college tape shows someone who plays like he’s 20 pounds heavier than that.
Muluba should continue to get more first-team reps opposite Reed Blankenship with the idea of getting him ready to be a Week 1 starter.
FINISH THE SPRING
Everything has been smooth for Hurts and backup Tanner McKee in the early stages after the elevation of Patullo to offensive coordinator and play caller.
The often-used trope of the constant churn around Hurts has already reached back-burner status, and the Eagles would like to keep it there.
Remember, though, the changes on offense, especially for the QBs, go far deeper than just Patullo replacing Kellen Moore. Former QBs coach Doug Nussmeier followed his good friend Moore to New Orleans as OC there, leaving Scot Loeffler, the ex-head coach at Bowling Green, in charge of the day-to-day with the signal callers.
Also Parks Frazier, who has a history with head coach Nick Sirianni and Patullo dating back to their days together in Indianapolis, has taken over Patullo’s old role as passing game coordinator.
The last thing you want with six weeks of dead time is a poor practice session that puts the upheaval front and center with no next day to quell any angst.
That makes the idea of finishing the spring strongly important.
