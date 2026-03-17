Eagles Bringing Hollywood East, Signing Free-Agent Receiver

Hollywood is coming east, as in Marquis “Hollywood” Brown, after the receiver and the Eagles agreed to a one-year contract on Tuesday, six days after the NFL’s league year began. This is the time when bargains can be found, and maybe Philly got one with Brown.

A league source confirmed the deal, which is reportedly worth up to $6.5 million. The salary cap hit likely won’t be anywhere near that high, given the way general manager Howie Roseman typically structures contracts.

The Eagles had been in the market for a third receiver throughout the offseason after losing Jahan Dotson in free agency to the Atlanta Falcons. The one-year route is the direction they have gone in previous offseasons, with one-year deals for Olamide Zaccheus, Zach Pascal, and Julio Jones, before trading for Dotson and keeping him on the roster for two seasons.

There typically hasn’t been much traffic for the No. 3 receiver because the Eagles have two top receivers in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

Eagles Adding Brown, Will They Subtract Another Brown?

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) misses a catch against the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Brown’s status to return is still up in the air, but the feeling is that the two sides will part ways once June 1 arrives. Brown could become the No. 2, and that’s not a bad No. 2 option, with a third option possibly coming in the draft. So, in essence, the Eagles could be subtracting one Brown while bringing in another Brown.

Marquis Brown will turn 29 in June, just weeks before A.J. Brown celebrates his 29th birthday. Last year, Hollywood played 16 games for the Kansas City Chiefs, collecting 49 catches for 587 yards and five touchdowns. He was the 25th overall selection in 2019 by the Baltimore Ravens.

Just 5-9, 180 pounds, Brown suffered a shoulder injury that required surgery after signing with the Chiefs as a free agent in 2024, so last year was a positive sign that he played all but one game and had the production he did.

Speed is one of Brown’s traits, though it might not be what it once was in his early days in the league after playing at the University of Oklahoma with Kyler Murray as his quarterback. Brown and Jalen Hurts missed playing with each other Oklahoma by one year.

Brown’s speed can still, presumably, help the Eagles stretch the field for new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion, opening up underneath routes for other weapons on the team, such as DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert, and even Saquon Barkley.

Maybe even A.J. Brown, if the Eagles don’t trade him. Marquis Browns is a solid No. 3, perhaps more so than Pascal, Zaccheaus, and a Jones, who was at the end of his career.