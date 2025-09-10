Eagles Missing Key Member Of Offense As Week 2 Prep Heats Up
PHILADELPHIA – Dallas Goedert wasn’t at practice on Wednesday, as the Eagles ramped up preparations for their Week 2, Super Bowl LIX rematch against the Chiefs in Kansas City on Sunday. The oft-injured tight end suffered a knee sprain in last week’s 24-20 win over the Dallas Cowboys.
The injury is not believed to be serious, but it is something to watch as the week progresses. Left guard Landon Dickerson was at practice, though he may be listed as limited when the injury report is released later in the day. He had a back issue that took him out of the lineup late in Thursday’s season opener.
Also not practicing was running back Will Shipley, who suffered a rib injury against the Cowboys, and could be one of the reasons Tank Bigsby was acquired in a Monday trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars, though the expectation is that Bigsby’s primary role will be as a kickoff returner.
Bigsby began living up to that expectation by getting kickoff return work opposite John Metchie III.
“We’re always looking to be able to improve our roster,” said head coach Nick Sirianni. “You always look for depth, you always look for good players. This guy is a good player and gives us depth there and gives us depth at special teams. We’ll see where he is by the end of the week, but I just love the player. We see a vision for the player of how we can use him and the things that he can do, and the skill set that he has. Howie and I are always in conversation about that.”
Bigsby will wear No. 37. Another newcomer was on the practice field, too. That was defensive end Za’Darius Smith, who will wear No. 52.
How soon they will be ready to contribute won't be known until later in the week when they’ve had a chance to acclimate themselves to the scheme and culture.
“I don’t think every guy is the same,” said Sirianni. “Everybody is a little bit different as to when you can make that decision as to when he can play and when he can’t play. There’s not a handbook on it that says, ‘Hey, this is the time.’
“It’s a feel like, ‘OK, this guy’s ready to go’ or, ‘This guy might need a little more time.’ Those are questions that are answered throughout the week. There’s a way we play football and a standard of what we play football to, and we have to do a good job of explaining and have an orientation for these guys.”
