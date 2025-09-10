Eagles Missing Two Key Offensive Contributors As Preparation Starts For Kansas City
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles released their first practice report of the week in advance of Sunday’s Super Bowl rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Three members of the offense were unable to practice on Wednesday.
Backup quarterback Tanner McKee (fractured right thumb) remained out after missing the 24-20 season-opening win over Dallas. That means August pickup Sam Howell is likely in line to be the QB2 behind Jalen Hurts for the second consecutive game.
The decision not to start McKee on injured reserve indicates that Philadelphia expects the third-year pro back in either Week 3 vs. the Los Angeles Rams or Week 4 at Tampa Bay.
The new additions to the injury list are TE1 Dallas Goedert, who is dealing with a sprained knee coming off a team-high 7 reception performance against the Cowboys in Week 1, and RB2 Will Shipley, who left the Week 1 game against Dallas with what was described as a rib injury but is now being labeled as an oblique issue.
If Goedert is unable to go, Grant Calcaterra would be the main threat at tight end, with Kylen Granson also being in the mix to have an elevated role.
Granson and practice-squad TE Cameron Latu have also been cross-training at fullback after Ben VanSumeren’s season-ending knee injury in Week 1.
Trade pickup Tank Bigsby was at practice after being acquired earlier this week, and the RB was working on kickoff returns, so he could be in line to replace Shipley in that aspect Sunday in Kansas City.
It’s less likely that Shipley could help on offense so quickly, leaving veteran A.J. Dillon as the primary backup to All-Pro Saquon Barkley in the backfield.
Landon Is Limited
Pro Bowl left guard Landon Dickerson did practice in a limited fashion after leaving the Week 1 game against the Cowboys with a back injury. Veteran Brett Toth finished the game against Dallas and would again be in line to handle any of the workload that Dickerson might miss.
Joining Dickerson as a limited participant was edge rusher Jalyx Hunt, the only defender on the list. Hunt, who started opposite Nolan Smith on the defensive front in Week 1, is dealing with a hip injury.
Proven veteran Za’Darius Smith, who signed earlier this week, expects to play against the Chiefs and could be a big upgrade for a pass rush that didn’t register a sack in the season-opener.
