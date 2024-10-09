Eagles' Most Indispensable Player Is Cleared For Takeoff Vs. Browns
PHILADELPHIA – One of the most indispensable parts to the Eagles’ offense is officially cleared and ready to for Sunday’s home against the Cleveland Browns. Yes, Lane Johnson is out of concussion protocol.
The right tackle was close to clearing it in the pre-bye week game in Tampa, but as part of recently-updated protocols set by the NFL, he had to participate in a padded practice as the final step to being cleared. He had not done that before the Eagles played the Bucs.
Johnson said his concussion came against the New Orleans Saints when running back Saquon Barkley ran into him.
“I washed (number) 96 (Carl Granderson) down, he was powering across my face and as I was getting up, Saquon lowered his head and hit me in the helmet,” Johnson explained.
Johnson only played seven snaps and was seen vomiting on the sidelines after the hit.
“I got nauseous and started puking,” he said. “I got hit in the head full speed. Other than that, I feel good this week. Obviously had the off week to recover, so I feel good.”
Johnson was in full pads during Wednesday’s practice. So too was DeVonta Smith, so the receiver should be cleared in time for the Browns' visit. A.J. Brown was also at practice, so he too should be suited up for the first time since the Week 1 opener against the Packers in Brazil after struggling with a hamstring injury.
All three were listed as full participants.
“Obviously, we missed those two against Tampa,” said Johnson. “We’re ready to get them back. We’ve had some flashes of what we could do against Green Bay. We had our moments. Now as we continue the season, we want to reach our potential and start doing what we’re capable of.”
The Browns game begins a string of 13 straight games without a bye, though the eagles will have a mini-bye coming out of a Thursday night home game against the Washington Commanders on Nov. 14.
The Eagles can only cross their fingers that Johnson will answer the bell for all 13, because without him in the lineup throughout his illustrious career, they are 14-23. It’s a record, not even Johnson can fully explain.
“I don’t know, there’s lots that go into that,” he said. “Just scheme and obviously you have plays in there, we do certain things in there with me and if I’m out we have to change up schemes. I can’t say what that is. But when I’m playing, I feel good and feel I can help this team. We’ve had great success. I think we all want to pick up our ability here to see what we can do.”
