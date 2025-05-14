Eagles 'Most Underrated Player' Is About To Get Paid
The Philadelphia Eagles have done a good job taking care of their own this offseason but there is more work to be done.
Philadelphia's safety room has taken a hit this offseason already as the team traded CJ Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans. The position group already seemed to be thin, but Gardner-Johnson and Reed Blankenship carried the load in 2024. Now, Gardner-Johnson is gone and Blankenship is entering the final year of his deal. He has a one-year, $3.575 million deal and will be a free agent at the end of the 2025 season.
Blankenship racked up four interceptions in 2024 in what was the best season of his career so far. He's just 26 years old and has a chance to be really good once again in 2025. He hasn't gotten a ton of buzz throughout the offseason, but Pro Football Focus' Jonathon Macri labeled him Philadelphia's "most underrated player."
"Philadelphia Eagles: S Reed Blankenship," Macri said. "On a Super Bowl-winning roster, there will always be some unsung heroes whose contributions might get overlooked, and Blankenship stands out.
"As a former undrafted free agent, Blankenship has assumed a locked-in starter over the past two seasons and delivered an 87.2 PFF coverage grade, which ranks eighth among 129 qualifying safeties since 2022."
The Eagles are going to have to pay up if they want to keep him long term. Could that come before the 2025 season? Philadelphia added to the safety room with second-round pick Andrew Mukuba, but it's going to be interesting to see what comes next.
