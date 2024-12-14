Eagles Must Show Noise That Began Week 15 Is Behind Them Vs. Steelers
PHILADELPHIA—The Eagles insist they are focused on Week 15 and the impending visit from the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, and that Brandon Graham’s misspoken words earlier in the week have extinguished the fire.
We will see soon enough if that distraction left no traces of any smoldering embers when kickoff happens at 4:25 p.m.
Saquon Barkley grew up less than 100 miles from his previous home with the Giants, MetLife Stadium, and the Eagles’ home, Lincoln Financial Field. He learned this week that noise doesn’t take long to travel.
“I've been part of Philly, part of New York,” said the Eagles running back. “Something has got to happen. Gotta have some type of entertainment but at the end of the day only thing that matters is what we think in this locker room, how we operate in this locker room.
“Our job's to come here and answer questions, but respectfully what you guys say, the stories or the narrative that gets created by the media in general doesn't matter if we believe in this locker room. There is a reason we are 11-2 and won nine in a row and we have a tough opponent coming in, and we're gonna try to do the same thing.”
Receiver A.J. Brown had a role in setting the fire. After last week’s win over the Panthers, he said the passing game wasn’t holding up its end of the bargain on offense. He wasn’t wrong. Some, like Graham, believed Brown was pointing a finger at quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Graham said Brown and Hurts’ friendship wasn’t as strong as it was before Brown arrived in a trade in 2022. Brown and Hurts said their relationship was good. Maybe it wasn’t what it was before they became teammates, but it’s good enough to keep winning.
“We’re not in it for feelings,” said Brown. “We’re not in it to hold everybody’s hands. We’re going out here trying to do a job and hold everybody accountable. …We’re trying to hold up the Lombardi Trophy. That’s the end goal. Who cares if they want to spin it and perceive me as the bad guy? I’m throwing somebody under the bus? Who cares? It’s about what we’re trying to do at the end.”
Expect the Eagles to do what they can against the Steelers to get Hurts into a rhythm in the passing game, whether that’s some quick easy throw, such as slants to Brown or DeVonta Smith, freeing up Barkley and Kenny Gainwell for some short throws, and a tight end screen or two to Grant Calcaterra.
“Just finding that rhythm,” said Hurts when asked what he can do better on his part to fix. “A rhythm thing is important. It takes a collective group in how we approach things, what we do, and how we attack people and ultimately knowing my job and doing my job.”
Brown said that it wasn’t all on Hurts.
“It was protection, it was picking up a block," he said. "It was maybe reads on Jalen’s part. It was maybe us getting open quicker, being where we need to be. It’s a timing thing. That’s not to say that the sky is falling with our passing game. But it’s something to bring awareness to, to focus on, to get better in the moment that we have. I was a little frustrated.
Added left tackle Jordan Mailata: “People want to blame everything on Jalen but the blame shouldn't be put on him. Are we giving him enough time to get through his reads? Are the receivers getting open? It's a collective effort. And then you look at from like the coaching is the scheme good? You know, there's multiple reasons why our passing game isn't as good as it was but we're working on it and it's great. I'm excited for this week”
