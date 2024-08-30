Eagles Top 10 OffSeason Additions After Setting 53-Man Roster
PHILADELPHIA – The roster is set, for the most part. Maybe another tweak or two, but it's unlikely. It’s time to prepare for Brazil and the Green Bay Packers.
Here are my 10 biggest additions to the roster in the offseason, starting at No. 10 and finishing at No. 1:
Cooper DeJean. The second-round pick had a delayed start after missing most of camp with a hamstring injury, otherwise, he might be higher on this list. Still, he will have a role as the season unfolds.
Oren Burks. Every team needs good special teams players, and the linebacker is very good on every unit. A knee injury forced him to sit most of training camp and, while he didn’t make the initial 53-man roster, he was promoted days later from the practice squad and should be a vital contributor for Michael Clay’s group as well as bring some leadership to the LB room.
Quinyon Mitchell. His versatility to play inside and out will land the rookie a role somewhere in the secondary on Day 1.
Isaiah Rodgers. He will likely help return kickoffs and may well end up starting at outside cornerback on Day 1. If not, he adds depth at a key position.
Mekhi Becton. He is the likely starter at right guard after showing the ability to move from tackle, a spot he played his whole life, to the inside. There are some questions, such as his conditioning and ability to stay healthy, but his presence gives the Eagles one of the largest O-lines in the NFL.
CJ Gardner-Johnson. The safety has played just 15 of 34 regular-season games the past two years due to injury, but when he’s on the field he is a ballhawk who can get the ball back for the offense via interception. Plus, he brings a toughness that may have been lacking on this side of the ball last year.
Devin White. This is a big season not only for White to re-establish himself as the fifth overall pick he was five years ago, but also for the Eagles, who need his presence at middle linebacker to become a top-flight defense.
Jahan Dotson. The Eagles’ search for a third receiver ends here after trading for him two days before the preseason finale. He could have a surprisingly big season as defenses focus on A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.
Bryce Huff. The Eagles better hope they are right about him, that the defensive end is ready to build off a career year last season with the New York Jets and can be a three-down player. At a minimum, he needs to be one of the top QB sackers on this team.
Saquon Barkley. This should be no surprise. Enough said.
Honorable mention: Byron Young arrived late to the party, joining the 53-man roster on Aug. 29 after being cut by the Las Vegas Raiders. The defensive tackle is a third-round pick from Alabama, and the Eagles already have a few Crimson Tide alums on the roster. That, plus the coaching of D-line coach Clint Hurtt could tap into the potential the Raiders couldn’t unlock after taking him 70th overall just last year, though it could take some time before he becomes a rotational option.
