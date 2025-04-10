Eagles Named Fit For 'Perfect' AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith Partner
The Philadelphia Eagles have arguably the best wide receiver duo in football right now in AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith.
The only other duo that has an argument for the top spot are Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins of the Cincinnati Bengals. That part is up for debate, but the Eagles have everything they need as shown by the fact that they beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl in February.
Much has been made about the team's No. 3 receiver position. Philadelphia clearly knew it wanted to add more as it acquired Jahan Dotson from the Washington Commanders before the season began. He didn't have a great regular season, but he was big in the Super Bowl finishing the day with two catches for 42 yards.
There still has been some chatter about the receiver position, although all three are still with the franchise. It wouldn't hurt to add another guy who could be the No. 3 or No. 4 option as the team still does need more depth especially after guys like Parris Campbell left this offseason.
Pro Football Talk's Mason Cameron made a list of "best Day 2 fits" for each team and for the Eagles suggested Miami receiver Xavier Restrepo as a "perfect" option to pair with Brown and Smith.
"Philadelphia Eagles," Cameron said. "Prospect to target: WR Xavier Restrepo, Miami (FL). The Eagles' trade for Jahan Dotson didn’t net the desired results, so the search for a WR3 continues. Although Restrepo lacks high-end athletic tools and size, he makes up for his limitations with short-area quickness and body control, evidenced by his 99th-percentile PFF receiving grade versus single coverage. He is the perfect complement in the slot to A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith out wide."
Restrepo was an All-American in 2024 and finished the season with 1,127 receiving yards, 69 catches, and 11 touchdowns. If the Eagles could land him in Day 2 of the draft, that would be a pretty good option for the receiver room. Having Smith, Brown, Dotson, and Restrepo would give the team plenty of upside.
