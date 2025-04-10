Could Eagles Fan-Favorite Actually Return To Philly?
This offseason has brought a lot of change to the Philadelphia Eagles so far.
When the 2025 National Football League season gets here, you will see a lot of familiar faces, like Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, Lane Johnson, Zack Baun, and plenty more. But, there will be guys who will be missed.
One guy who isn't expected to be with the team in 2025 on the field is Brandon Graham. He announced his retirement after 15 years with the organization. It was a great career that ended in a storybook fashion. By now you likely know the story, but just to summarize: Graham suffered a seemingly season-ending triceps injury after 11 games and somehow was able to work his way back for the Super Bowl. Graham was having a solid season before the injury with 3.5 sacks and then worked his way back and re-injured his triceps in the Suepr Bowl.
While this is true, he won his second Super Bowl with the franchise and is a certified team legend.
He announced his retirement but recently told Kay Adams on "Up & Adams" that he's 90 percent retired. That's pretty retired, but there's wiggle room in that statement.
Graham also recently joined his former teammate Jason Kelce on "New Heights With Jason & Travis Kelce" to talk about a wide range of topics. One that was discussed obviously was his retirement.
He discussed his conversation with general manager Howie Roseman and sounded much more like he is done than he did with Adams, but did note that he did want to give it another go before the conversation.
“I wanted to give it another run," Graham said. "Because I got hurt. I got a whole bunch left that I can still do. I prayed the day before and I’m gonna put it in his hands. If we don’t come to a conclusion that we can do it again, I ain’t even going to fight it. So when I walked in, (Howie) is like, BG, what do you wanna do? I said, man, what do you want me to do? He was like, BG, this is such a fairytale ending. I can’t let you. I can’t let you man. And when he said, fairytale, I was like all right, Lord, I’m done. I didn’t even fight it."
As of writing, it seems pretty unlikely that Graham will be back in 2025 on the field. He already has hinted that he would like to return to the organization in some capacity, but it does seem like his playing days are over.
More NFL: Eagles Called 'Special' Potential Option For All-Pro