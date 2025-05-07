Eagles 'Make Too Much Sense' For Superstar
The Philadelphia Eagles have what it takes to make another move in free agency if they want to bring another veteran to town.
Philadelphia made a big decision on Wednesday and is keeping tight end Dallas Goedert with the franchise for the 2025 season after adjusting his contract. The Eagles still have some financial questions to work out, especially with rookies from the NFL Draft, but there is a star out there who has made it known he wants to come to town.
By now you've likely heard that two-time Pro Bowler Justin Simmons said he wanted to come to town. This isn't new, but he's still available in free agency. There was a time in which he was considered one of, if not the very best safety in football while playing under Vic Fangio.
He keeps being linked to Philadelphia and NFL.com's Jeffri Chadiha said the Eagles "make too much sense" for him.
"This one makes too much sense. Simmons is a two-time Pro Bowler and four-time second-team All-Pro who played some of his best football for the Denver Broncos when current Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio was that franchise’s head coach (2019-2021)," Chadiha said. "The Eagles also have an opening at safety after trading C.J. Gardner-Johnson following last season’s Super Bowl win over Kansas City. Gardner-Johnson’s ballhawking skills were an essential part of Philadelphia’s stellar defense. Simmons could bring the same talents to the Eagles, as he’s familiar with Fangio’s system and known for taking the ball away (his 32 interceptions rank tied for fifth among active players).
"It’s fair to say Simmons declined some in his lone year in Atlanta last season. It’s also exciting to think about how he could bounce back in a secondary that includes Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean at cornerback and Reed Blankenship at safety."
A move absolutely would make sense. But, are the Eagles willing to shell out more cash in free agency?