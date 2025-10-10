Eagles Need To Solve Second-Half Troubles
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - The Eagles’ stunning 34-17 loss to the New York Giants on Thursday night opened some eyes as to what’s going on with the reigning Super Bowl champions.
Two losses over five days have dampened a 4-0 start, a stark contrast from the calendar year Philadelphia went before falling short in a contest started and finished by quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Thursday’s loss to a power-ranking bottom-feeding Giants was a complete one with poor defensive play and uninspired special teams work, joining an underwhelming offense to spawn 1,001 overreactions by the Chicken Littles (the sky is falling) of the NFL world.
That said, some of the concerns are very real. The Eagles’ point differential over the first six games is now in the red at minus-1, and Philadelphia has lost the net-yardage battle in all six weeks.
Perhaps the most troubling aspect of the Eagles' early-season performance compared to the 2024 season, when they earned a Super Bowl LIX championship, has been their poor second-half play.
In 2024, the Eagles finished opponents. According to @SharpFootball, was No. 1 in points per drive, No. 2 in scores per drive, No. 2 in punt rate and No. 2 in yards per drive in the second half last season. Those same numbers in 2025 are No. 32 in ponts pre drive and scores per drive and No. 31 in punt rate and yards per drive.
That’s as close to a 180 as you’re going to get.
An Ugly 180
On Thursday, the Eagles had five drives in the second half, resulting in three punts, a red-zone interception by Hurts, his first of the season, and a fumble by A.J. Dillon.
There were two three-and-outs and 21 total plays for 115 yards, generating no points.
Eagles On SI asked Nick Sirianni about the second-half issues after Thursday night’s game
“I think we've had some three-and-outs. Obviously, today had a couple three-and-outs and we had the one drive that kind of got going, and then had to punt there around midfield,” Sirianni said. “Then had our two turnovers today. Obviously, that stalled out drives which we been pretty good at taking care the football.
“They made a couple plays, you know with -- we got to be a little bit better with our fundamentals going to the ground there on the one fumble. But they made a couple plays and stalled out some of the drives with that.
Sirianni believes the issues can be fixed.
“What makes me confident is the guys we got in the room, coaches and players we have in the room,” the coach said. “This is life in the NFL. You're going to have some up and downs and we've been here before. Last year started out 4-2 as well. Different way we got there.
“So, yeah, there is no panic on us. It's, hey, get back up, go back to work, you know, and get better from it. It's really that simple.”
