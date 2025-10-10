Eagles Need To Solve Second-Half Troubles

PHI offense in the 2nd half (w/ most of the same starters)



2025:

#32 in points/drive (1.4)

#32 in scores/drive (24%)

#31 in punt rate (53%)

#31 in yds/drive (21)



2024:

#2 in points/drive (2.9)

#2 in scores/drive (54%)

#2 in punt rate (21%)

#2 in yds/drive (38)



COACHING MATTERS