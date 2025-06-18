Eagles Never Made Sense For Star CB
PHILADELPHIA – A Pro Bowl cornerback for $6 million?
That sounds like a bargain for any NFL team, and Baltimore was the one that came up with the loose change to secure Jaire Alexander.
According to the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the deal is actually $4M with $2M more in incentives tied to playing time with another $500,000 reached for the plateau of 35%, 40%, 45%, and 50% of the Ravens’ defensive snaps, hardly a daunting number for any starting CB in the NFL but a nod to the realization that Alexander missed significant time in three of his last four seasons in Green Bay.
Another national NFL insider, Jordan Schultz, noted that Alexander had better offers on the table but wanted Baltimore and a reunion with his former college teammate at Louisville, two-time MVP Lamar Jackson.
Ravens GM Eric DaCosta also locked down the deal a day after Jackson publicly lobbied to bring Alexander in.
The Eagles, as they typically are, were linked to Alexander by a 1,001 speculators, something tied to the obvious circumstantial case in all of these scenarios: Howie Roseman’s reputation, perceived need at the position, and the belief that the reigning Super Bowl champions can reel in anyone they want.
The demonstrable evidence was quite different, however.
Roseman has been on record since all the rage was Myles Garrett to Philly bandwagon that his team wasn’t in a position to make splashy moves this offseason and a cash over cap approach was installed to prepare for what's coming down the road from a contract standpoint with the Eagles’ wide array of young talent.
That was further highlighted by Philadelphia’s 12 free-agent signings in 2025, in that none got more than a one-year deal, with edge rusher Azeez Ojulari the most expensive at a clearance aisle rate of $3M guaranteed.
The other part of the disconnect is that the Eagles really like third-year corner Kelee Ringo, and it’s now or never to see if the talented Georgia product can elevate from raw prospect to prototypical lengthy outside CB with sub-4.4 speed.
Another underreported part of the corner equation in Philadelphia is the team’s belief in veteran Adoree’ Jackson as a stop-gap. The Eagles have wanted to be in business with Jackson for a long time and are comfortable with the ninth-year pro as a capable insurance policy.
Admittedly, when the contract numbers came out (and remember those are likely at a Lamar discount the Eagles weren’t getting), signing Alexander is tempting until you pull back the onion.
Everything in the NFL is ultimately about evaluation, and the Eagles are at a fork in the road with Ringo.
Signing Alexander to start at this late date would essentially relegate Ringo to special teams again and essentially burn his rookie deal before he’s extension eligible after the 2025 season, with little idea if Ringo, who is still younger than 2024 first-round pick Quinyon Mitchell, can play or not.
That’s bad business.
MORE NFL: Eagles' RG Competition Isn't As Wide Open As Expected