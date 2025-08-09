Eagles Newcomer Happy To Be With Winning Organization, Ready To Compete
PHILADELPHIA – Jakorian Bennett said all he wanted to do was fly around and hit whatever he saw in his first practice with the Eagles on Saturday morning. Usually, he prefers preparation, but on his first day of practice with wings on his helmet, he relied on instinct.
The Eagles hope they bolstered the depth at cornerback by acquiring him last week in a trade that cost them reserve defensive tackle Thomas Booker. Maybe even added a starter.
“We’ll find out here soon,” said defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. “Just throw him into the action and see what he’s got.”
Fangio said he didn’t remember him in the draft process, where Bennett was taken one pick ahead of Eagles corner Kelee Ringo early in the fourth round two years ago.
“Watched a little bit of his tape last year with the Raiders; has some good speed, has some coverability,” said the DC, who added that Bennett could possibly end up starting.
“Everybody’s got the right to compete out here,” he said. “I think we need to get his feet under him, get our eyes on him and see what happens over the next few weeks.”
Bennett wasted little time in getting to Philadelphia after hearing he was traded. He had about five hours to pack, filled two bags, and made sure he didn't forget his cleats for a red-eye flight out of Vegas that left close to midnight. After arriving in Philly around 7 a.m., he made his way to the team’s training facility and was at their 10 a.m. practice on Tuesday to just watch from the sidelines.
“Probably the most craziest time I’ve been around,” he said after Saturday’s practice. “Everything kind of happened fast. … I didn’t really have too much sleep on the plane to really process everything. But it’s a blessing to be here.”
Bennett said he didn’t have much indication that he was about to be traded.
“Did I have a sense?” he said. “A little bit, but not too much.”
He added the Raiders didn’t really explain why they were doing the trade.
“They were just saying what we’re doing, whatever, it was nothing crazy,” he said. “I know business is business. They did what was best for them and the Eagles did what was the best for them. I’m happy to be here, happy to be an Eagle and I’m just ready to be able to do what I do.”
Bennett, who is just 24, said he is happy to be with a winning organization. The Raiders have had one winning season since 2016. The Eagles have been to three Super Bowls in that time. LV's record in the two seasons Bennett spent there was a combined 12-22.
A source said that Bennett was frustrated because he believed he was playing well but found himself buried on the third team under new head coach Pete Carroll, who has long preferred his corners to be longer and lankier than the 5-10, 200-pound Bennett.
“This is a winning organization, so having that culture, that feeling, it was definitely different,” he said. “…I see an opportunity to just compete and do whatever I can to help the team win. At the end of the day, that’s the type of player I am. I just want to help the team win. I’m a team-first guy.”
More NFL: Mixed Results For Eagles Rookie Linebacker In First NFL Game