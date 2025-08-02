Eagles Newcomers Share Thoughts On Jalen Hurts: "He Shows Up For His Guys"
PHILADELPHIA – It was quite the Christmas gift for Adoree Jackson two years ago, one given to him complements of Jalen Hurts. It was an interception, one that Jackson returned for 76 yards for a touchdown, the only TD of his career and one of just four picks Jackson has had in 97 career games.
Now, they are Eagles teammates and instead of seeing Hurts twice a year when he was with the New York Giants the past four years. Jackson, though, only played three times against Hurts in that span.
He was asked what he has learned about the Eagles quarterback seeing him every day.
“Every now and then I’ll ask him a question about what he’s looking for here or he’ll ask me what I’m doing here, so just trying to pick each other’s brain,” said Jackson. “…Him as a person, how he carries himself, the way that he works, how composed he is, I just feel like he’s a good, genuine dude.”
Jackson isn’t the only Eagles newcomer getting to know Hurts. So is backup quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson.
“Obviously, he’s been there at the highest level, so he knows what it takes, and really just seeing his overall process throughout the day,” said Thompson-Robinson. “He starts from square one and really builds a foundation, not only with himself but the coaches, the scheme and the players out here on the field. I think all those things combined, as well as his leadership, the way he carries himself in the building and shows up for his guys.”
Jackson went even deeper. He said he was talking about college football with a teammate when a game Jackson played against Alabama while he was at USC came up. It was a game in which Hurts, as a freshman, came in and ran for two touchdowns and threw for two more in a 50-6 win for the Crimson Tide.
“I just wanted to get him to crack a smile because he seems, like, so serious, how they portray him," he said. "…I saw him give a smile and a laugh. It was cool to see. I remember that vividly, him coming into that game, and to see the things he’s been through and the success he’s had is a testament to him.”
