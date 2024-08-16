Eagles Nick Sirianni Quiets Backup Quarterback Controversy: "Kenny Is No. 2"
Tanner McKee passes the eye test. Kenny Pickett doesn’t. And it’s a lot eyes watching the two backup quarterbacks among the Eagles’ fan base. A million? Probably more, and most want McKee to be the top backup behind starter Jalen Hurts.
There are only a handful that count, though, so no matter what your eyes tell you, it will be those that belong to general manager Howie Roseman and coaches Nick Sirianni, Kellen Moore, and probably Doug Nussmeier that will be the only eyeballs that matter.
And what they are seeing is that Pickett will remain the No. 2 quarterback, ahead of McKee, who is putting forth quite the challenge.
“You saw where they went in (Thursday night),” said Sirianni. “Kenny is No. 2 and Tanner is our No. 3, and I am really happy they’re both on the roster.”
Pickett played the entire first half in Thursday night’s 14-13 win over the New England Patriots, though he led the team to just one field goal in those two quarters of work. McKee, last year’s sixth-round pick from Stanford, moved the offense more efficiently, even though Pickett had just two incomplete passes in 13 throws.
It just feels that no matter how well McKee does, Pickett will be the backup. Don’t tell him that, though.
“Kenny’s been a great teammate, and we are going to continue to compete for the whole year,” he said.
McKee added that the Eagles let him know they were bringing in another quarterback to compete for the backup job before acquiring Pickett from the Steelers.
“I think they do a great job of communicating and they told me they were going to get another quarterback and we were going to compete,” he said.
McKee can compete all he wants, but it will be in vain. It will make him better, though, and the Eagles still have him under contractual control for another two years. Except, the Eagles have Pickett under contractual control for the next two years, also.
Here are the numbers for the two quarterbacks thought two preseason games:
Pickett: 69 snaps, 25-for-25 with 156 yards and one touchdown.
McKee: 72 snaps, 21-for-35 with 179 yards and no touchdowns.
Neither quarterbacks has thrown an interception.
The numbers are strikingly similar, but the eye test still favors McKee, but Sirianni isn't budging.
“I thought they both did some good things,” said the head coach after Thursday’s game. “I think, you know, Kenny was what, 11 of 13? The ball only hit the ground twice, but he had some pressure on him. Tanner played well; I think he was, what, 15 of 19 today, but made some good throws.
“…the things that kind of stalled some of the drives in the first half today were some of the pressures we got. We didn’t run it great in that area either for some different reasons that we’ll obviously look at and why. So, no, I thought they both played a solid game tonight. Just some of the pressure that was on Kenny happened in that first half.”
Sirianni also got Will Grier into the game, subbing out McKee for one series in the second half, before McKee returned. Even Grier was somewhat efficient, completing 3-of-5 passes for 35 yards and leading the Eagles to a field goal.
So, with four quarterbacks all seemingly capable of grasping the new OC’s offense, perhaps Roseman opens his eyes a little wider and his ears, too, and begins to listen to a trade for one of his backups. The Vikings’ depth chart took a hit when rookie J.J. McCarthy was shelved for the season with knee surgery.
The two teams have a history of summertime dealing back in early September of 2016 when the Eagles traded Sam Bradford to them after Teddy Bridgewater wrecked his knee in the preseason. The move opened the door for rookie Carson Wentz to be the opening-day starter and netted Philly a first-round pick in 2017 and a conditional fourth-rounder in the 2018 draft.
Pickett was a first-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers just two years, but he won’t net that kind of capital in a deal, and McKee would return even less, though it’s not wise to underestimate what Roseman can pull out of a hat.
