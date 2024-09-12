Eagles Nick Sirianni Thinks Falcons Star Looks Familiar To Another Running Back
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles went to the movies before Thursday's practice as preparations ramped up for the Falcons on Monday Night Football at Lincoln Financial Field. Starring on the screen was Bijan Robinson, Atlanta's star running back.
It was during the showing when it dawned on head coach Nick Sirianni who Robinson reminded him of.
“It felt like (Thursday) in the team meeting when I’m showing those, it felt a little bit like, hey, these are the clips I remember showing when we were getting ready to play the Giants and Saquon,” said Sirianni.
That would be Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, the reigning NFC Offensive Player of the Week.
“He’s a really good football player who can create on his own,” said Sirianni of Robinson, though he could have meant Barkley, too. “Things can break down and he can still make a play.”
Robinson was drafted No. 8 overall just last year. He went one pick ahead of Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter, who Philly drafted after trading up one pick with the Chicago Bears. The two top-10 draft picks will square off for the first time in their second seasons.
Robinson was fifth in the Offensive Rookie of the Year voting last year after starting 16 of 17 games and carrying the ball 214 times for 976 yards with four touchdowns. He added another four scores in the passing game on 58 receptions for 487 yards.
Robinson had 18 carries for 68 yards with five catches for 43 yards in Atlanta’s Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
“You look at his first touchdown was like play 11 against Carolina last year,” said Sirianni. “Play 11 of game number one, and he they throw him a little swing pass and he makes the first guy miss, then he makes another guy miss, then he runs through a tackle.”
Carter was the runner-up for Defensive Rookie of the Year after starting only one of 16 games, collecting six sacks, 33 tackles, two forced fumbles, and a fumble return for a touchdown.
He had just two tackles and one quarterback hit in last week's 34-29 win over the Green Bay Packers.
Sirianni met with Robinson during the pre-draft process. Back then, many among the Eagles fan base, and some media (me included), wanted Philly to take Robinson.
Funny how things work out, though. Had they drafted him, Barkley wouldn’t be here. It’s the same thought process that led to the Eagles to trade for A.J. Brown. Had Jalen Reagor lived up to his standing as a first-round draft pick in 2020, Brown probably isn’t here, either.
“I enjoyed my pre-draft process with him,” said Sirianni. “I always enjoy meeting good guys, good football players, and spending time with him, and he’s a heckuva football player who’s done a nice job so far in this league.”
The Eagles will need to do a better tackling Robinson and the Falcons’ offense than they did against the Packers. The run defense allowed Josh Jacobs to rush for 84 yards on 16 carries (5.3 yards per rush) and the Packers to run for 163 net yards on the ground. Jayden Reed also broke a 33-yard run for a touchdown in the Eagles’ 34-29 win.
“We have to be ready to tackle and we have to tackle better than we did last game,” said Sirianni. “It’s going to be a big deal in this week’s game as every game is.”
