Eagles Nick Sirianni: "We're Really Focused And Really Locked In"
NEW ORLEANS - The Eagles had their most intense practice of Super Bowl week on Thursday as they prepare to meet the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. It began with a brief rain shower that dissipated during warmups and gave way to the sun as temperatures climbed near 80 degrees.
The pool report went like this:
The two-hour workout began at 2 p.m. at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center with a brief period for stretching and warmups, followed by individual drills that focused on fundamentals — tackling and ball security. A special teams period, for extra points, followed.
“That’s been all year,” Coach Nick Sirianni said of the Eagles’ tackling and turnover circuits. “It always comes down to fundamentals, so we’ve always done that. It was a good practice.”
The Eagles then transitioned to an 11-on-11 period (helmets only, no pads or shells) before another special teams session for punt coverage.
The second half of the team’s workout was devoted primarily to full-team drills and situational work.
“I think we’re really focused and really locked in,” Sirianni said. “That’s the sense I’ve gotten since we’ve been here, and actually since last week and pretty much all throughout the playoffs.”
The Eagles remain relatively healthy going into Super Bowl LIX. The only addition to the team’s injury report was guard Nick Gates, who was limited with a groin injury.
Veteran defensive end Brandon Graham (elbow) and receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) were also limited participants, just as they were Wednesday.
Defensive tackle Jalen Carter (illness) and running back Kenneth Gainwell (concussion/knee), both of whom were limited in Wednesday’s workout, practiced in full on Thursday. Left guard Landon Dickerson (knee), center Cam Jurgens (back), linebacker Zack Baun (groin), receiver Britain Covey (neck), and tight ends Dallas Goedert (ankle) and C.J. Uzomah (abdomen) were also full participants.
Graham and Uzomah remain on injured reserve with designations to return to practice. The Eagles have until 4 p.m. Saturday to activate them from IR to have them available for the game on Sunday.
The rest of the Eagles’ day will look similar to Wednesday. The coaches will watch tape while players will go through their post-practice recovery routines, and then they will all meet later in the evening.
The Eagles will begin their usual end-of-week taper to the game with a lighter, and earlier, practice Friday.
“Business as usual,” Sirianni said.
