Eagles OC Pushes Back On 'Conservative' Label
PHILADELPHIA - Eagles offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo pushed back on the “conservative” label that’s been thrown around by many during what has been a slow start offensively, albeit for a 3-0 Philadelphia team after Sunday’s 33-26 comeback win over the Los Angeles Rams.
“I wouldn't say conservative is the word,” Patullo said Tuesday after both quarterback Jalen Hurts, All-Pro receiver A.J. Brown, and mounting pressure from outside the NovaCare Complex have questioned the aggressiveness of a talented offense. “I think when those things happen, like we went three-and-out obviously a few times. You look at, 'Okay, where was the drive starting? What was the breakdown on the play? What happened? How do we stop this? How do we get out of this?'
“So I think when we look back on it, there's obviously things we can always learn from that, but you don't go into it saying like, 'Hey, I got to be really conservative here.' That's definitely not something you want to do. I think it's just a matter of just going forward, learning from those moments, and how to get ourselves out of those situations.”
The Eagles will enter Week 4 at Tampa Bay with the 27th-ranked offense in the NFL and the No. 29 passing offense despite some of the league’s top playmakers.
Sunday's game against the Rams featured a dismal first half with the Eagles accumulating minus-1 net passing yards before catching fire after falling behind by 19 points early in the third quarter.
“It was a tale of two halves for sure,” Patullo admitted. “I think when we looked back at the game, we were able to make the adjustments we needed to get it going in the second half. And when you get in those moments, you do what you got to do to get it done.
“I think that the guys were awesome at taking in everything we needed to do and sequencing plays together and making plays and executing and getting it done.”
Second-Half Superlatives
Asked specifically about the comments from Hurts and Brown, Patullo validated the ideas of the two superstars but indicated that’s always the Eagles' plan.
“I think that's always when we go into every week, that's what we want to do,” the first-year OC said. “We want to be the aggressive person, right? The word this past week for the offense of when I spoke to the offense [going into the Rams game] was 'Attack.'
“We want to be in attack mode and going into the game, that was what we wanted to do.”
Patullo noted the first offensive drive, spearheaded by a short field after a Zack Baun interception, highlighted that.
“The first drive was a good drive. We went for it on fourth down, we threw the ball down into the red zone at the goal lines. We were in an attack mode,” said Patullo.
From there, the Eagles offense went into a funk.
“We got stuck in those weird situations where we just couldn't get it out of there and get it going,” Patullo said. “And then the second half, obviously, we had to play a little bit differently, but we were able to get it going.”
The disconnect is the conflation of poor results early with the mindset of the game plan.
“I think [Hurts and Brown] know what we want to do and I think it was just exciting for it to happen and come back, Patullo said. “When you get emotional after games, you get excited because we were able to do something that was very difficult to do and all the plays.
“And the guys played tremendous. The players themselves were awesome in those moments and the conversations and getting that done was such a big moment. It was really cool for everybody.”