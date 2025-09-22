The Eagles' Secret To Special Teams
PHILADELPHIA - A day after winning a football game over the Los Angeles Rams on the third phase when Jordan Davis blocked a potential 44-yard game-winning field goal by Joshua Karty, and returned it the other way for a rare special-teams walk-off touchdown, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni revealed the secret.
Play your best players on special teams.
Davis and second-team All-Pro defensive tackle Jalen Carter turned what has been shaping up as one of Karty’s best days as a pro into a M Night Shyamalan-level horror twist by ganging up on the interior of the Rams’ field goal protection in the 33-26 win.
Davis and Carter bull-rushed Beaux Limmer two yards deep into the backfield, and the 6-foot-6 Davis got his hands up to swat back a low-trajectory effort by Karty before scooping it up and racing 18.59 miles per hour for the TD.
Many NFL teams would never put players of the stature of Davis and Carter on field-goal block, and Sirianni used their high-profile efforts to highlight how many on the Eagles’ star-studded roster contribute on special teams.
“I want you to flip it to the other side, where Jordan Mailata and Landon Dickerson and Tyler Steen, all those guys play field goal too,” Sirianni said. “I think that's just the selflessness of our football team. Cooper DeJean plays on kickoff, Jalyx Hunt plays on kickoff. We just have these guys that are willing to do whatever we need to do to win football games, whether that's sacrificing, one place or the other, or playing special teams, and it's no different there.”
Davis has also been one of the wing blockers on Jake Elliott FG attempts, while DeVonta Smith has taken the occasional high-leverage punt return.
Everyone Helps
Sirianni’s attention to detail is one of his strengths as a coach, and he never cuts corners, noting that even 15-year veteran Brandon Graham was still helping on field-goal blocks late in his career.
“I think you look back, like some of our good pushes from the last couple years, you have Jordan Davis on it, you have Jalen Carter, you had Brandon Graham on it, and it's like, ‘oh, you know, Brandon Graham's a 15-year vet and he's still on this,’” Sirianni explained.
When the culture says potential future Hall of Famers aren’t too good for extra work, it’s pulls along the younger players who may have been the Big Man on Campus in college.
“I give so much credit to Jason Kelce, Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox of them carrying that culture, and Lane [Johnson] and now all the guys that we have now of carrying the culture and it's team, it's together,” said Sirianni.
The Eagles’ coach also praised the conditioning of Davis, who dropped significant weight in the offseason and had enough gas left in the tank to lift the Eagles to victory on his 57th snap of the afternoon Sunday, with 12 of them coming on special teams.
“Jordan Davis, there's been a lot of talk about how he's in the best shape of his life, but you saw that yesterday in the sense that the very last play of a dog fight where you're in the bottom of the dog fight and you're trying to fight your way back up, it's even more tiring,” Sirianni said. “But in a moment like that, [Davis and Carter] were still able to give this extreme effort to help us win the game, because they still had stuff in their tank.
“… Those two guys showed that all the way till the very end, which ended up helping us win the game, and then we didn't need Jordan to scoop and score, but he did, and he had the energy to be able to finish that off as well.”
