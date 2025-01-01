Eagles Offense Gets Big Boost With Practice Window Opening For Tight End
Tight end Dallas Goedert was seen in the locker room wearing a brace to protect his injured knee in the days leading up to the Eagles’ NFC-East clinching win over the Dallas Cowboys. It was probably a good sign, though, when he was spotted in the players’ lounge playing ping-pong against Fred Johnson, who expected a fierce battle if wearing his helmet during the match was any indication.
Amidst that backdrop, the Eagles feel Goedert is close enough to returning from injured reserve when they opened his 21-day practice window to return on New Year Year’s Day.
Goedert has been out since suffering his second serious injury of the season on Dec. 1 against the Baltimore Ravens.
“We’ll get him back on the field doing things, start his window and he’ll be super important to have him back,” said head coach Nick Sirianni. “He’s a great football player who has helped this team win a lot of football game. So, really excited for the possibility to get him back. We’ll when that happens, but it’s just good to get him back on the field and getting him practicing again, seeing him out there, because he is a presence for our offense.”
With the Eagles already locking up the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs, it’s very likely Goedert won’t play on Sunday in the regular-season finale against the visiting New York Giants. Sirianni has already said the game will be manned by backups and dep reserves since there is nothing to play for except to add another win to a 13-3 record.
The bigger goal is the postseason, which will begin the weekend of Jan. 11 at home against either the Green Bay Packers or Washington Commanders.
Goedert should be ready to go by then.
It’s been a struggle for the veteran tight end this year. He missed three games after a hamstring injury forced him out of a Week 6 game against the Cleveland Browns. He will have missed a career-high eight games if he doesn’t play on Sunday.
Grant Calcaterra has picked up some of the slack with him out, and C.J. Uzomah in the run-blocking. Still, drafting another tight end early on in what is expected to be a strong tight-end class this spring will be something the Eagles will likely do.
Goedert has been effective when he has been available, with 38 catches for 441 yards with two touchdowns. Despite missing so many games, his catches and yards are still third-highest on the team. Calcaterra has added 22 receptions for 288 yards and one touchdown.
More NFL: Eagles Saquon Barkley Will Rest, Won't Break Eric Dickeron's Rushing Record