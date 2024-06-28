Eagles Offense Snubbed, Predicted To Finish Outside Top 10 Despite Additions
PHILADELPHIA – Not everybody thinks the Eagles’ hiring of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to breathe new life into a stale offense will make it any better than last year. In fact, NFL Media believes it will be worse after putting it outside the top 10 in its recent prediction for the coming season.
The Eagles were seventh in total points scored last year with 24.1 points per game and eighth overall – No. 8 rushing and No. 1 passing - and they did it without Moore and running back Saquon Barkley.
Despite those two additions, NFL Media’s Gennaro Filice, the deputy editor, written content, listed them in the “just missed” category.”
The rationale is based on what quarterback Jalen Hurts said this spring about the offense, that is “95 percent new,” and as Filice writes, “Offensive execution takes time.”
That may be the case, but the addition of Barkley and Moore’s concepts and schemes to an offense that features one of the best receiver tandems in the league in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, along with tight end Dallas Goedert and Hurts, should have this offense firing on all cylinders and finishing outside the top 10 would be a big disappointment.
Filice’s top 10 looks like this:
49ers
Chiefs
Lions
Rams
Bengals
Dolphins
Packers
Bills
Texans
Colts
It’s hard to argue with that, though a lot of love is being shown for Packers quarterback Jordan Love after an exciting first season, but can he take the next step and be even better?
The Colts are shaky ground since their quarterback Anthony Richardson played just four games as a rookie before a season-ending injury sidelined him.
The Bills are another team that could take a step back since Josh Allen lost receivers Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis.
And what about the 49ers and their disgruntled tar receiver Brandon Aiyuk?
For whatever questions there are about the Eagles offense there are questions about the other teams picked to finish in the top 10.
My prediction is the Eagles will finish in the top 10, provided they stay healthy. Of course, you could say the same about every team.
