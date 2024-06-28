Jalen Carter Headlines Strong Group Of Eagles Under 25 Years Old
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles roster is bound to get younger with the retirement of Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox and the likely trade or release of James Bradberry at some point this summer. Those 30-somethings aren’t the only thing bound to bring the average age of the roster down.
General manager Howie Roseman and his staff added 21 players in the draft the past three years, all who remain on the team except one – Kyron Johnson, who left in free agency to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The benchmark typically used to gauge the potential for a team’s long-term roster health, success, and cap management is 25, as in players who are 25-and-younger.
The Eagles have 16.
Three key players don’t count even though they are 25, because they will turn 26 before the end of the year – Jalen Hurts, Landon Dickerson, and DeVonta Smith.
The requirements for the purpose of this exercise are that a player must be 25 through Dec. 31, 2024.
Here is my take on the Eagles best 25-and-under players:
THE BEST
(The top four in order from first to fourth)
DL Jalen Carter, 23. The second-year player has only scratched the surface of his ability and will be counted on heavily to replace Fletcher Cox, so his snaps will rise from 51 percent played as a rookie to probably closer to 80 percent.
S Reed Blankenship, 25. He led the team in tackles (108) and interceptions (3) last year and the Eagles liked the safety so much that they already bought out his option year signing him through next season.
S Sydney Brown, 24. He played in 14 games with six starts as a rookie, had an electric 99-yard interception return for a touchdown, and he is only going to get better.
OL Mekhi Becton, 25. He is pegged as a reserve right now, but, injuries aside, there’s no ignoring the body of work the 11th pick in the 2020 draft has - 16 starts last year, 30 in his career, and he could play a role before the end of the season and may even be signed to a contract extension.
CLOSE
(In no particular order, players close to being ranked in the top tier but need a breakout season.)
DL Jordan Davis, 25. Tempting to put him in the best category, but reserving judgment to see how he fares this year.
DL Milton Williams, 25. Playing for a new contract, Williams has been undervalued since he was drafted in the third round back in 2021, but still needs to have that five-plus sack season if he wants to stick around.
CB Kelee Ringo, 22. He will be in the “best” category as soon as next year after coming on strong last year.
C Cam Jurgens, 24. Drafted to replace Kelce, he gets that shot now and, with a stellar season, will be in the “best” tier next year.
G Tyler Steen, 24. The starting right guard at the moment, he will be pushed by Becton and others, but offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland surprisingly likened the second-year player to Brandon Brooks – a big compliment.
OLB/Edge Nolan Smith, 23. He will be given plenty of opportunities to show he can be on this list over the next two years.
RB Kenny Gainwell, 25. Gainwell has always played second fiddle, first to Miles Sanders then D’Andre Swift, and now Saquon Barkley, so he has never really been given a chance to be the 1,000-yard rusher he said he believes he can be behind the Eagles’ offensive line.
JURY STILL OUT
(In no particular order, players who still have questions to answer and may or may not climb higher than this)
DL Moro Ojomo, 22. A seventh-round pick the Eagles hope can add depth the way a former defensive tackle named Beau Allen did when he was picked in 2014 and helped the Eagles win a Super Bowl.
LB Nakobe Dean, 23. Even in those rare spurts that he has stayed healthy, Dean never quite stood out.
DL Marlon Tuipulotu, 25. A steady performer who has never been able to break free from a backup role.
LB Ben VanSumeren, 24. An undrafted free agent last year, he may never be more than a role player.
CB Eli Ricks, 22. Another undrafted free agent last year, he will need to rise above the heated competition that awaits him this summer not just make the team but find a role.