Eagles Offensive Lineman Staying Ready For Possible Move
PHILADELPHIA – Mekhi Becton was told to be ready for it. As much as he would hate to say good-bye to the guard position he has transitioned to well during only one offseason, the Eagles told him there could be a chance he might be moved to left tackle to cover for the absence of Jordan Mailata, who is expected to miss at least two weeks with a hamstring injury suffered last week.
“I already knew that (the possibility of playing tackle existed) when I signed here,” said Becton. “I was gonna have to play wherever they wanted me so, I’m just gonna have to be ready whenever my number is called.”
Nick Sirianni sounded on Friday morning like Becton moving outside with Tyler Steen stepping in at guard is still possible for Sunday's game against the Giants. For now, it would appear that Fred Johnson will work at left tackle, a position he said earlier in the week is more comfortable at playing than right tackle, based on the limited time reporters are allowed to watch practice.
“Mekhi’s done a nice job next to Lane (Johnson) on the line of scrimmage,” said the Eagles coach. “We’ll see where he has to go this week, but he’s a big man inside at guard.”
Sirianni said he watched Becton and defensive tackle Jalen Carter tangle several times during a recent pass rush drill in practice, and was impressed by both players.
“Mekhi's so long in there as a guard and there’s about three or four blocks I see a game of the movement that happens on a three-technique between Lane and Mekhi, and that happens at practice a lot,” said the coach. “He’s a big, powerful man. I can’t say enough good things about how good Mekhi has done since he’s gotten here.”
With the threat of Dexter Lawrence looming, a big man like the 6-7, 363-pound Becton inside at guard might help. Either way, Becton said he would need a little time to reacclimate to a position he played exclusively until offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland turned him into a solid right guard.
“I’m gonna need some time,” he said. “I told one of my teammates (Wednesday), like, if we do one-on-one’s, I’m gonna need a tackle rep. Get the movement in. Make sure my body remember how to move that way.”
That said, Becton added, “I don’t need that much time. I’m a professional athlete. So I’m gonna hone in on those things I need to work on at that position. It’s just repetition. If I just take a few sets a couple times, I’ll be fine.”
