Eagles Offseason Work Will Begin On April 21
The NFL has confirmed the offseason workout dates for all 32 of its teams on Thursday.
The first day for the Super Bowl LIX-winning Eagles' offseason program will be April 21.
Voluntary OTAs are scheduled for: May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, and June 5.
Philadelphia will then finish its offseason work with a one-day mandatory minicamp on June 10 before the break until training camp, which will begin in late July.
The Eagles are the only team in the NFL with a one-day mandatory minicamp scheduled, although it should be noted that all dates are subject to change.
The nine-week voluntary offseason workout programs are intended to provide training, teaching and physical conditioning for players and are conducted in three phases.
Phase I consists of the first two weeks of the program with activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only.
Phase 2 consists of the next three weeks of the program where on-field workouts may include individual or group instruction and drills, as well as “perfect play drills,” and drills and plays with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, conducted at a walk-through pace. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted in Phase 2.
Phase 3 consists of the final four weeks of the program, where teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practices (OTAs). No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted. The Eagles will be using 6 of their allotted 10 OTAs.
Mandatory work can be as long as three days.
Each club is also allowed to hold a rookie football development program for seven weeks, which may begin on May 12 this year. However, no activities may be held on weekends with the notable exception of one post-Draft rookie minicamp, which may be conducted on either the first or second weekend following the draft.
The dates of each club’s post-draft rookie minicamps will be circulated at a later date.