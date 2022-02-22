Eagles-Only Mock Draft 1.0 Goes Heavy on Defense

Four of the first five picks for the Eagles were defensive players in my first mock draft

The Senior Bowl is over, and the NFL Scouting combine is on the horizon.

After that, it’s the start of the new league year on March 16 and free agency.

It all means it’s time for my mock draft 1.0.

Ten players - six on defense, four on offense - no trades.

Here we go:

No. 15: Jermaine Johnson, edge, Florida State. He may not be here at this point, but if he is, he should be an Eagle. If he’s not sitting there at 15, there will be good consolation prizes at edge rusher. It’s the deepest position in the draft and a position that, for the edge-starved Eagles, is the safest to predict out of the gate.

16: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah. I know, I know, the Eagles don’t take linebackers, yadda, yadda, yadda, but after they watched Micah Parsons tear up the league last year, I’m betting they are smart enough to see the benefits Lloyd can deliver.

19: Dax Hill, S, Michigan. Yes, three defensive players all in the first round. It’s time to find help at every level of this defense and Hill, at 6-0, 192, is the total package of cover and tackle.

51: Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama. This one is for the “Eagles need a receiver” crowd, of which I am a part. I just don’t think it necessarily has to be in the first round and may not be necessary at all depending on what they do at this position in free agency.

83: Perrion Winfrey, DT, Oklahoma. Keep building that defensive line and Winfrey would be a nice addition. He had two sacks at the Senior Bowl and was named Senior Bowl MVP. He may be gone at this point, but if not, he must be considered.

120: Aqeel Glass, QB, Alabama A&M. This small-school product needs to be developed but could be worth the risk. He has good size at 6-5, 215 with the frame to add weight. He threw for 3,568 yards, 36 interceptions, and seven interceptions last season.

160: Dylan Parham, IOL, Memphis. Probably a good chance he’s gone by now, but he certainly fits what the Eagles are looking for – the ability to play guard or center. He’s a bit undersized, but a year of waiting and developing would do wonders for him.

164: Joshua Williams, CB, Fayetteville State. I’m not in the same camp as others who think the Eagles need to find a cornerback. Certainly, one with a first or second-round pedigree wouldn’t hurt, but they have last year’s fourth-round pick Zech McPhearson and others they traded for. The cupboard is not bare. This small-school product is 6-3, 197 and can play any coverage.

193: Jeremiah Hall, TE, Oklahoma. Not an obvious positional need and Hall may never be more than a backup, but he adds roster depth behind Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll, and Tyree Jackson, if Jackson can come back strong from a torn ACL in Week 18 and remain healthy.

206: Brayden Thomas, edge, North Dakota State. You’ll see the school and maybe think Carson Wentz, but Howie Roseman has done a nice job finding serviceable talent in the later rounds and Thomas could project as somebody who could help on the outside. Raised in North Dakota, the 6-3, 260-pounder had nine sacks last season.