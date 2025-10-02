Eagles Optimistic They Can Get Offense Headed In Right Direction
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles aren’t talking like they are one of just two teams left in the NFL who are undefeated at 4-0. They are talking like the Tennessee Titans, New York Jets, or New Orleans Saints, each of whom remain winless.
Jalen Hurts talked Wednesday about how the offense needs to be “banding together.”
“The main focus is going out there, playing team offense, being on the same page and striving to do that,” said the quarterback. “When you desire to play team offense, you gotta understand that everyone has an impact on every play.”
There seems to be an urgency to get the offense moving in the same direction with the Denver Broncos coming to Lincoln Financial Field for a 1 p.m. game on Sunday. Right now, it’s an offense whose numbers are frighteningly bad.
It is ranked 30th in total offense with 51.5 yards per game, next to last in passing offense at No. 31 with 138 yards per game, and 16th in rushing with 113 per game. No way it should look like that with the weapons on the offensive side of the ball.
Hurts Confident In KP; Brown Optimistic
Hurts isn't losing confidence in first-year offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo.
"I know you talk to KP often and I think there’s opportunity for us to continue to grow and evolve as a unit and we’re always having those conversations to try and build and be a better offense, but I have a lot of confidence in him and I think he’s in a great space, and I think he’s onward and excited for what’s to come," said Hurts.
Still, the Eagles have yet to put together four quarters of good football. You’d be hard-pressed to believe they have even put together three good quarters of football. It’s been a good half, bad half, then a rinse and repeat.
Frustration boiled over with A.J. Brown after Sunday's 31-25 win over the Bucs, another game in which he was rarely involved. He had two catches for seven yards. He issued an apology for a cryptic tweet he sent out afterward, with a statement before taking questions from reporters at his locker after Wednesday’s practice.
Brown is not losing faith in the offense, just dealing with frustration.
“I’m very optimistic,” he said. “Man, I trust my coaches. I trust Jalen to get this thing figured out. We’re working towards it. We see it at times, it’s just that the inconsistent is starting to be consistent. That’s where the frustration comes in because as of last year, you would look back and see that Saquon (Barkley) was on a historic pace.
“We ran the ball, but we weren’t passing the ball too well. Now this year, we’re struggling a little bit running the ball, and we’re still struggling passing the ball. So, it’s like, let’s get this thing fixed before we run into a serious team, and now, we’re learning from losing instead of learning from winning. That’s the message.”
