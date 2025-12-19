Eagles Doing Better Limiting Opponents' Sack Attacks

PHILADELPHIA – Maybe Jalen Hurts is going to start running more, as he did in last week’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders, when he had more designed runs and finished with 39 yards on seven runs. We’ll see on Saturday when the Eagles head south to play the Washington Commanders and try to win the NFC East for a second straight year.

What is more certain is that the quarterback isn’t getting as sacked as often as he was earlier in the season. He was on pace to be sacked more than he ever had been in his career. After eight games, he was sacked 25 times. The most times he had been taken down was 38. Twice that happened – last year and in 2022.

Hurts has been sacked just four times in the last six games. There are two games where he didn’t get sacked at all – against the Packers and the Bears.

Several Reasons Why Jalen Hurts Has Been Sacked Less

Dec 8, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) passes against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“He’s very mobile so that helps, and then also I feel like we are very well coordinated right now with knowing where he’s at, knowing where he’s gonna be, where his set point is, where his drop is gonna be, so it helps tackles know where to set and where their spot is and where he’s gonna be,” said center Cam Jurgens. “That helps, but the number one thing for helping us is getting the ball out and I feel like he’s doing a really good job getting the ball out.”

The Eagles’ offensive line has been able to build cohesion after the first couple of months when it seemed like players were in and out of the lineup.

“I think when you look at the whole season as far as our pass protection, the guys have done a phenomenal job,” said offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo. “I mean, Tyler Steen, Fred (Johnson) stepping in, Cam, Landon (Dickerson), all those guys, Jordan (Mailata), they're doing a great job, and they work extremely hard at it.”

Patullo said the O-line is constantly working on stuff during practice and in the meeting rooms.

“I think a lot of it has to do with the communication and just jelling through things,” said the OC. “As far as in meetings, making calls and understanding what we're trying to do and how we're trying to do it and it's been impressive. They've gone up against some really, really good rushers. To see what they're doing has been awesome and it's really helped us. In the pass game, whether it's play action or even a drop back, it's been really good.”

It’s been more than just the O-line, however.

“I think we're getting good contributions; receivers getting open, doing good things there, good protection, Jalen reading the defenses and getting the ball where it needs to go,” said head coach Nick Sirianni. “I think everything contributes to that.”

