Feeling ‘Empty’ Isn’t A Bad Thing for Jalen Hurts, Soaring Eagles

LANDOVER, Md. - Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was feeling it in the shadow of the nation’s capital when he was all by himself in the Philadelphia backfield on Saturday night.

According to TruMedia, the Eagles’ QB1 was 7 of 8 for 152 yards and a perfect passer rating of 158.3 when the offense went five wide during a 29-18 win over the Commanders, which clinched a second straight NFC East crown for the Eagles and a fifth consecutive postseason berth in the Nick Sirianni era.

“They were doing some things there that they were playing some of their base personnel versus sub personnel, so we spread them out,” Sirianni explained. “[Offensive coordinator] Kevin [Patullo] did a really good job of calling that.”

While things were really clicking against the Commanders, empty sets have been successful for Hurts and the Eagles’ offense for most of the season.

Through a 10-5 start, Hurts is 51 of 70 for 610 yards with a 107.7 passer rating when spreading the defense.

The veteran quarterback typically plays things close to the vest but perked up when asked by Eagles On SI about throwing from empty looks.

“I definitely don’t mind empty,” Hurts said. “It’s more so, kind of, I think there are things I can can go out there and I can just see what’s going on.”

Playing On Your Own Terms

Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

When the Eagles do go empty, it’s usually accompanied by tempo as well, which has also been a staple of the team’s offensive success this season.

“When you have that approach you remain aggressive so you are kind of able to play on your own terms,” Hurts said.

With the playoffs approaching, empty might be the key to igniting a passing game that has been far too inconsistent with more traditional passing concepts.

"There's multiple ways of doing it," Sirianni said of going empty. "You can scare a team out of [base personnel]. Now they kept going back to it. ...And that's sometimes what it is. You take what the defense gives you."

Right now empty sets are setting up the offense to be more successful in other aspects.

"I think right now, we're finding ways to win," Hurts said. "I think we'll find ways to win but it takes a component of complementary football. That's always the name of the game and being able to be efficient. Finish runs, stay ahead of the sticks, be intention about what we're doing, set up things. sequence it the way it's supposed to be sequenced and ultimately be able to adjust.

"Every game is different."

MORE NFL: Eagles' Nakobe Dean Doing 'Just Fine' After Hamstring Injury