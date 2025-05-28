Eagles OTA Observations: Who Stood Out And More Nuggets
PHILADELPHIA – It was another step toward defending the Super Bowl they won last year, and there are many, many more steps for the Eagles to take. One OTA practice at the end of May, and who did what or who didn’t look good, isn’t going to matter much once the calendar flips to the crucible of the middle of August.
Still, it was football. Even if it was football inside under a roof, since weather forced the Eagles to squeeze into their undersized bubble with 90 players, dozens of coaches and dozens more reporters.
The practice was spirited and fast-paced, with the defense working on tackling drills on bags and defensive backs and linebackers working on the peanut punch, dislodging the ball from a receiver shortly after he catches it.
Here’s some things to note, though:
--Absent were Lane Johnson, Reed Blankenship, and DeVonta Smith. No big deal. It’s voluntary. Smith missed most of the OTAs last year, too. How did that work out for him once the season began?
--Jihaad Campbell and Nakobe Dean left the bubble after the bullhorn sounded to begin practice. The two injured Eagles returned about halfway through the practice. Presumably, they left for rehab/treatment.
--Injuries also limited Cam Jurgens (back), but Nolan Smith, wearing a brace on his left arm for a torn triceps he suffered in the Super Bowl, was going through individual drills. A.J. Brown did not participate in 11-on-11, nor did Johnny Wilson.
--The Eagles rotated their cornerbacks and safeties throughout the session, with Adoree Jackson and Kelee Ringo splitting first-team reps, while Eli Ricks worked his way in as well. It's too early to overreact.
--It will take some getting used to the new numbers and number changes. For instance, there was a moment when I thought both Darius Slay and C.J. Gardner-Johnson were back, but it was just Jahan Dotson (No. 2) and Adoree Jackson (No. 8) wearing those numbers. And even though Josh Sweat switched to No. 19 last year, he was No. 94 for five seasons but that is Byron Young’s number now.
--Jalen Hurts was sharp, an indication that this “new” offense being installed by Kevin Patullo won’t be very new at all, just more of the same, which is just fine.
--Five who stood out in a good way:
Tanner McKee. The backup QB looked sharp, completing the longest pass of the day, a touchdown strike to undrafted free agent Darius Cooper, who beat UDFA B.J. Mayes.
Darius Cooper. The 5-11, 210-pound rookie from Tarleton State certainly made a nice debut. In addition to his long TD catch, an over the shoulder throw that required a slight adjustment, Cooper made a few more catches over the middle.
Will Shipley. The second-year running back was active, made some nice catches over the middle of the field, and flashed speed to get up the field. He could earn Kenny Gainwell's role as a third-down back.
Dallas Goedert. The tight end made at least five catches by my count, and got up quickly up after being knocked to the ground by Tristin McCollum. The two teammates hand-slapped, and nothing came of the accidental bang.
Andre Sam. The second-year safety made a nice pass breakup on a throw from Jalen Hurts to Grant Calcaterra, tearing the ball from Calcaterra after it appeared he would make the catch. It’s not easy for defenders to stand out in seven-on-seven drills, but Sam, an undrafted free agent the Eagles signed last year from LSU, did.
