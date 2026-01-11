Touchdown-Maker Scores Twice To Help Eagles Open 13-10 Halftime Lead Vs. 49ers

PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles’ touchdown maker was at it again – making touchdowns. That would be Dallas Goedert, who scored one in the air, the other on the ground.

The tight end’s two scores helped the Eagles open a 13-10 lead at halftime in their wild-card playoff matchup against the San Franciso 49ers at a windy Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday evening.

Goedert’s scored his 12th touchdown of the season in the first quarter, though with a twist. He didn’t catch it. He ran it in from the 1-yard line, taking the handoff and sprinting to his left to catch the 49ers off guard. He is the first tight end in NFL playoff history to rush for a touchdown.

Jake Elliott hit the upright on the extra point try, keeping the 49ers in front 7-6 with 6:16 to play in the first quarter.

Goedert’s second TD - and 13th of the season - came on a fourth-and-two from the 9-yard line. The throw from Jalen Hurts, who was rolling right, was short of the end zone, but Goedert was so wide open, he simply turned around and jogged in from a couple of yards away.

There was a brief dust-up late in the half between head coach Nick Sirianni and A.J. Brown after Brown dropped a deep throw late in the half. As the Eagles prepared to punt, Brown seemed to be slow getting off the field, along with Jordan Mailata. Sirianni said something, and Brown went back at his coach. Chief security officer Dom DiSandro had to step between the two.

The Eagles’ defense was victimized by two explosive plays that led to San Fran's points.

The first was a 61-yard completion on the second play of the game to Demarcus Robinson, who got behind Quinyon Mitchell, who looked like he slipped a bit in coverage. There was no slip from Mitchell four plays later when Robinson beat the recently named first-team Associated Press All-Pro for a 2-yard score to give San Francisco an early 7-0 lead. It was the first TD Mitchell has given up this year.

The second was a 26-yard completion to Jauan Jennings that led to a 36-yard field goal to trim the Eagles’ lead to 13-10 with 2:50 left in the second quarter.

The 49ers lost tight end George Kittle in the second quarter. He was carted off with what was announced as an Achilles injury.

Jalen Hurts ended the half with 11 completions in 16 attempts for 93 yards, one touchdown, and a passer rating of 104.4. The 49ers’ Brock Purdy was 10-for-15 for 168 yards and a PR of 126.5.

Saquon Barkley had 71 yards on 15 runs and need 22 yards to become the franchise’s leading rusher in the postseason, a mark currently held by Brian Westbrook from 2002-09 with 591.

Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter had the lone sack of the half.

