Eagles OTAs Should Reveal Plenty About Their Biggest Offseason Loss
The Eagles have replaced safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson. On paper, anyway. If that paper crumples over the next couple of weeks of voluntary OTAs and an expected mandatory minicamp during the second week of June, then maybe Howie Roseman has Justin Simmons on speed dial.
As it is, the Eagles have Sydney Brown, who should be fully healthy, and drafted Drew Mukuba in the second round to pair with Reed Blankenship, who is entering the final year of his contract. Some have compared Mukuba’s skillset to that of Cardinals Pro Bowl safety Budda Baker, who is 29, to Mukuba’s age of 21.
The team also has Tristin McCollum, who gained valuable playing time last year, Lewis Cine, who is attempting a comeback from a serious knee injury, and undrafted free agent Maxen Hook.
The Eagles opened OTAs on Tuesday. No live contact is allowed, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted. They should have a better idea of where they stand at safety before they break for summer.
The loss of Gardner-Johnson may prove to be the Eagles’ biggest, most impactful, loss during an offseason of key personnel changes. It may have been the most surprising move of the offseason as well.
Most expected Zack Baun to return and Josh Sweat, Milton Williams, and others to leave in free agency, but trading Gardner-Johnson wasn’t on many lists of offseason moves.
The safety played just two seasons in Philadelphia, had 12 interceptions in 28 regular-season games, and in both years, the Eagles went to the Super Bowl. Coincidence? We will know soon enough.
Roseman explained the reason for the trade, and it makes sense. It was all about money.
“Chauncey did a great job for us in both the years that he was with us, obviously making the Super Bowl twice in two years with him as our starting safety,” said the general manager. “When you look at our team and you look at the amount of highly-paid players who have earned their contracts - we’ve got eight guys who are making $15 million or more. We have, from 2022 to 2024 drafts, we have eight starters who are on the Super Bowl team. None of those guys have long-term contracts.”
Bottom line: The Eagles had to trim a little payroll to extend some of their young, drafted players, and Roseman did extend center Cam Jurgens and pick up the fifth-year team option on Jordan Davis for 2026. There’s more work to be done now – Blakenship extension – and in the future – Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith, and others.
Losing Gardner-Johnson should allow for some long-term gain, but there could be some short-term pain if the plan on paper to replace him is shredded.
