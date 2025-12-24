Eagles-Broncos AJ Brown Mock Trade Doesn't Cut It

The Philadelphia Eagles have made the right call when it has come to AJ Brown.

Trade rumors surfaced this past fall ahead of the November trade deadline, but the organization didn’t deal the superstar away. There was no reason to. Even with the drama of the field, Brown is one of the top five receivers in the National Football League and he has been red-hot lately. Overall, Brown has hauled in 73 passes for 935 yards and seven touchdowns with two games to go. Brown had 35 catches for 478 yards and four touchdowns over the last five games.

There's an out in his contract after the 2026 season, but the superstar playmaker is under contract through the 2029 season. All of this is to say, Philadelphia should continue to roll with one of the best receivers in the game, even when trade buzz ultimately starts back up in the offseason. Speculation has already started. For example, FanSided's Lou Scataglia pitched a "no-brainer" mock trade for the Denver Broncos to acquire Brown and it's nowhere near something Philadelphia should consider.

The Eagles star shouldn't go anywhere

Dec 20, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) leaves the field after the game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

"The Denver Broncos need a wide receiver like AJ Brown, and he's been traded once already," Scataglia wrote. "Brown is in his fourth year with the Philadelphia Eagles after spending the first three years of his career with the Tennessee Titans. This trade package would make a lot of sense for both teams: Broncos get: AJ Brown (and) Eagles get: 2nd and 5th Round picks in 2026.

"This trade package was essentially what Stefon Diggs was traded for a couple of offseasons ago, so a similar package could be realistic for Brown. Denver is likely having multiple extra draft picks in 2026 thanks to the Devaughn Vele trade and if defensive coordinator Vance Joseph lands a head coaching job. Brown was a Pro Bowler in 2022 and 2023 and is currently riding a streak of three-straight 1,000-yard seasons. He's on pace to have another 1,000-yard season this year, and if that does happen, he'd have six such seasons across the first seven years of his career."

Any time you see chatter based around Brown, it should bring back what Howie Roseman said around the trade deadline.

"I think that when you're trying to be a great team, it's hard to trade great players," Roseman said. "And A.J. Brown is a great player. He wears the 'C' for a reason. He's an important part of this team, of this organization. He cares about winning. He cares about his teammates. And I think that when you're a team like ours that is looking forward to an opportunity to compete for a championship, you just don't get rid of the guys like that. And so, feel very lucky to have him on our team and excited about the second half of the season with him."

Adding a second- and fifth-round pick wouldn't match the value that Brown brings to the Eagles. There are still two games left in the regular season before the playoffs. Wild speculation is already starting.

