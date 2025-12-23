Disheartening Pro Bowl Snub For Eagles Jordan Davis, But DT Is Moving On

PHILADELPHIA – As much joy as there is among the Eagles who made the Pro Bowl, such as first-timers Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, there is sorrow for those who didn’t, such as Lane Johnson and Jordan Davis.

“It’s always tough when this Pro Bowl stuff comes out,” said center Cam Jurgens, who made it for a second straight season. “It’s like, it’s exciting to get it. But then you’re looking around the locker room, and you see some of the guys that are really well deserving of it, and didn’t get it. So many guys. I’m excited, but it’s tough seeing some other guys that are very deserving not get it.”

Johnson wasn’t at practice on Tuesday, and he could miss his sixth straight game with a Lisfranc injury when the Eagles play the Bills in Buffalo on Sunday, so his feelings about not making the Pro Bowl aren’t known.

Davis was snubbed despite a career season that has him ranked among the best defensive tackles in the league.

“I was a little disheartened,” he said, “but at the end of the day, that’s the decision of the fans and I guess the people who voted. I don’t have any say in it. All I can do is continue to work. That’s the biggest motivation for m is to continue to work.

“The Pro Bowl, while it’s good to have, it doesn’t tell the journey that I’ve been through. All this work I’ve been putting in for myself, I don’t do it for the Pro Bowl, I do it for the team. I’m just satisfied getting better and playing my best ball.”

Pro Bowl Snub A Motivator For Jordan Davis

Oct 5, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis (90) walks off the field after loss against the Denver Broncos at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

That said, Davis said making the Pro Bowl is something he would like to accomplish some day.

“I want to get better, and I know I can get better,” he said. “I feel I’m just scratching the surface of how good I can be. My biggest motivation is doing this for the team, like as long as we get the win, that’s the biggest achievement in my life.”

Linebacker Zack Baun made his second straight Pro Bowl, and as honored as he said he was, his thoughts were on Davis, too.

“He’s definitely playing at that level,” said Baun. “It’s definitely recognized by us the linebackers, the DBs, everyone in this building. … I’m sure he’d like to have that honor but he just wants to see the team succeed and Pro Bowls and All Pros come with it.

“I feel like everything we do is built around him, first stopping the run. He’s able to two-gap. If he’s single blocked, he’s getting off and making the play every time. He played a terrific game last week by the way. He’s just such a big part of this defense.”

Davis said he is appreciative of his teammates’ support, but it’s time to move on.

“I definitely think that at some point, everybody was kind of like, ‘Dude, I hate that for you,’” he sad. “But at this point I’m just like, ‘Look, man, on to the next one. We’ll get it next time.’ We have more things that we’re fighting for.

“We have bigger and better fish to fry. We’re actually going to the playoffs. I know there’s a couple Pro Bowlers on there that aren't going to the playoffs. Not a diss on them, but it’s an opportunity for us to grow and get better. We want to be playing our best ball in a couple weeks, so we have to get ready for that.”

More NFL: Veteran's Role May Change With Jalen Carter's Return On Eagles' Horizon