Eagles Parade Ends, Reality Begins With Some Important Free-Agent Decisions

The Philadelphia Eagles lost several players in free agency after being in the Super Bowl two years ago, and this year won't be any different. Here's a closer look at six and what might happen.

Mekhi Becton heads into an offseason of uncertainty after Eagles held their locker cleanout day four days after winning Super Bowl LIX.
Mekhi Becton heads into an offseason of uncertainty after Eagles held their locker cleanout day four days after winning Super Bowl LIX. / Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI
PHILADELPHIA – Parades are always a blast, and the one that drew about one million fans to watch the Eagles roll up Broad Street to the Ben Franklin Parkway with the Lombardi Trophy to the Art Museum stairs was certainly that on Friday.

This second celebration of the second Super Bowl championship team in just seven years was also bittersweet. This Eagles team will live in history as one of the best teams ever assembled among all four Philly teams. Where they rank is just a matter of opinion. There is no wrong answer.

Fact is, though, this team will never again be the same. No two teams are, and reality will begin to set in between now and March 12 when free agency begins.

Reality struck hard after the Eagles played in the Super Bowl two years ago. They lost defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, linebackers T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White, safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (he returned after a year with the Lions), offensive lineman Isaac Seumalo, and running back Miles Sanders, to name a few.

The Eagles have several who could stay or go. Here’s a closer look at, in my opinion, the top six:

Zack Baun: This felt like a slam dunk, that the Eagles would have the linebacker locked up by the time March 12 hits. Maybe they will. Baun, however, seemed to indicate during Thursday’s locker cleanout day that he was curious to test free agency.

“I’m curious,” he said. “I don’t know what it’s going to look like, honestly. My goal every time is to play the best football that I can. Hopefully it’s here. I love this place, and I really appreciate what they’ve done for my career and my family, and just everything. I got a lot of options to weigh, and a lot of stuff to think about.”

Milton Williams. There seems to be little hope of the defensive tackle returning. He could command the kind of money Hargrave got from the 49ers, which was four years, $81 million. Maybe Williams gets more. On Thursday, he was asked what the most important factors will be in free agency.

“Just being in the right situation, valuing what I bring to the table,” he said. “Obviously, a raise. I want to win. I like this feeling of winning and being on top of the world. So, I definitely want to try to get into a situation as close to this as possible.”

Milton Williams
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams (93) reacts after causing a fumble against the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Josh Sweat. The defensive end didn’t talk on locker cleanout day. His locker was still packed, but a suitcase was parked in front of his locker. No boxes, though. No Sweat, either, to talk about what might be next for him. There’s a chance he’s back, but don’t get your hopes up. He could get a big contract after he dominated in the Super Bowl and posted another double-digit sack season when his regular-season stats are factored in.

Mekhi Becton. There’s a chance Becton could land a big contract to play tackle, which is a position that typically gets paid more than a guard. But the Big Ticket loved his time in Philly and may decide he wants to run it back if a decent deal is offered to him.

“I’m definitely a different player than I was when I first walked in this building to where I am now,” he said.

Oren Burks. The Eagles lost Nakobe Dean to a knee injury in the wildcard round against the Packers and that could have been the end of the line for this team given how much Dan meant to them. Instead, Oren Burks stepped in and stepped up and the Eagles never missed a beat. He should return and his salary number probably won’t be crazy high like the first four players mentioned.

Kenny Gainwell. The running back may find a team willing to pay him to be their primary ballcarrier, but it’s unlikely. He could become the next Boston Scott and return on a one-year deal. Scot did it three times.

Other free agents:

Britain Covey

Parris Campbell

Avonte Maddox

Isaiah Rodgers

C.J. Uzomah

Rick Lovato

Ben VanSumeren

Le’Raven Clark

Jack Driscoll

Nick Gates

Fred Johnson

Published
