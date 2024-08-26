Eagles Parting Ways With Four Veterans
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles' first official moves in the cut down to 53 involved vested veterans.
Philadelphia officially released quarterback Will Grier, cornerback Parry Nickerson, edge rusher Julian Okwara, and offensive lineman Max Scharping.
Each of those players is not subject to waivers and immediately become free agents.
Grier, a sixth-year player out of West Virginia, is a longtime favorite of Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier. The two coaches worked with Grier in both Dallas and with the Los Angeles Chargers before running it back this summer in Philadelphia.
Despite that history, Grier, 29, was never a serious threat to second-year player Tanner McKee as the QB3. Jalen Hurts is entrenched as the starter and backup Kenny Pickett is well-liked by the Eagles' organization.
The idea of having Grier around was having an extension of Moore and Nussmeier on the field to help the other QBs learn the new offensive system. There is also a belief that Grier might have a future in coaching with Moore and Nussmeier helping in that end game.
Nickerson is a veteran slot cornerback who first showed up in Philadelphia as a tryout player during mandatory minicamp. He was so impressive that he earned a spot on the Eagle's 90-man offseason roster.
The numbers game was too steep for Nickerson, 29, who played five games for defensive coordinator Vic Fangio in Miami last season.
A Tulane product, Nickerson had had NFL stops with the New York Jets, Jacksonville, Green Bay and Minnesota as well. He's best suited to be a slot CB and with rookies Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean showing early positive signs there and veteran Avonte Maddox also available, Nickerson was deemed a luxury at this point.
Okwara, the 67th overall selection by Detroit in 2020, was about as high-profile a futures signing as you're going to get. The former Notre Dame star had some nice moments this summer but ultimately succumbed to a deep depth chart on the edge.
Big-money free-agent signing Bryce Huff, former Pro Bowl selection Josh Sweat, 15-year veteran and franchise legend Brandon Graham, 2023 first-round pick Nolan Smith, third-round rookie Jalyx Hunt, and the improved Patrick Johnson were all ahead of Okwara, 26, in the pecking order.
Scharping, 28, was second of a trio of veteran offensive linemen with starting experience brought in by the Eagles this season as insurance up front.
He's started 38 career NFL games, including five postseason starts with Houston and Cincinnati.
Scharping arrived after Matt Hennessy and before Nick Gates. Of that group, Gates seems the most likely to have a chance at the 53 with Hennessy’s work uninspiring before a back injury slowed things even further.
Scharping showed versatility by playing guard, some center, and left tackle over the summer. According to Pro Football Focus, he played very well in the preseason finale against Minnesota, where he was the Eagles’ top-graded player.