Eagles Passing Offense Getting Game-Changer Back
The Philadelphia Eagles are getting a significant piece back for Week 3.
Philadelphia is 2-0 on the season and won its second game of the season without the services of one of its best pass-catchers in Dallas Goedert. The 30-year-old has been dealing with a knee injury, but he was taken off of the team's Injury Report on Friday and is good to go for the Eagles' Week 3 showdown against the Los Angeles Rams.
Getting Goedert back is no small move. The passing offense for the Eagles has gotten a lot of flak so far this season despite the two wins against tough opponents. Goedert is a piece that helps to make it move. Week 1, he had seven catches for 44 yards in the team's win over the Dallas Cowboys. He had the second-most receiving yards on the team Week 1 behind just Jahan Dotson who had 59 receiving yards.
Last year, Goedert had four catches for 19 yards in the regular season matchup between the Eagles and Rams. Obviously not massive numbers. But, in the playoffs, he had four catches for 56 yards on four targets. With all of the questions about the passing offense for Philadelphia, it's clearly better when Goedert is on the field. He opens things up in the passing game for AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith because teams have to also worry about him over the middle of the field.
Back in 2023, Goedert had a huge game against the Rams as well when he hauled in eight passes for 117 yards and a touchdown. That was his biggest game of the season by far. If he could do anything like that on Sunday against the Rams, it would help to get the Eagles through their early-season gauntlet.
The Eagles' first four games of the season are against the Cowboys, Chiefs, Rams, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A brutal stretch, but now things are a little better for the Eagles with Goedert set to return.