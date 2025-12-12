Nick Wright Claims Eagles Facing 'Jalen Hurts Problem’

The negative speculation around the Philadelphia Eagles continues to to reach new levels.

Whether the Eagles win or lose, the noise is consistently there. In fact, that is the most consistent thing about the franchise. There was a point this season in which the team was 4-0 with wins over the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and yet all of the noise at that time was about how the offense needed to improve. Clearly, the Eagles needed to improve the offense, but still, there has been little positivity around the team throughout the campaign.

Imagine the noise right now with a three-game losing streak? Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was asked point-blank if he would bench Jalen Hurts, to which he obviously replied and said he wouldn't. It's been a tough stretch, but obviously, the team isn't going to turn away from the reigning Super Bowl MVP after one bad game. The chatter is endless and this week Hurts is getting the brunt of it. For example, NFL analyst Nick Wright said the team has a "Jalen Hurts problem" on his podcast, "What’s Wright? with Nick Wright."

The Eagles QB has been taking heat

Dec 8, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) passes against the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"The headline in (The Philadelphia Inquirer) today: 'Do they need to bench Jalen Hurts for Tanner McKee?' The Eagles have a Jalen Hurts problem. I think deep down, everybody knows it, particularly people on the team. AJ Brown sounding that alarm. There's something wrong with the offense. There's something wrong with the offense. What we didn't hear from any of the Eagles is 'AJ needs to shut up, we're fine.' It sure felt like a lot of the teammates were like, 'Man, I'm glad he's taking those bullets because there is something wrong with the offense.'

"The comp for Jalen Hurts and this era of Eagles football is Russell Wilson and the 'Legion of Boom' Seahawks. Great defense. Great running game. Wins a Super Bowl. Loses a Super Bowl. Jalen did it in reverse order. And for some reason or another, the team doesn't seem to fully vibe with him."

The noise doesn't stop. There obviously is room for growth. The Eagles' offense specifically has been struggling since the bye week and that was on full display in Hurts' four-interception day on Monday against the Los Angeles Chargers. But this is still a guy with 27 total touchdowns this season to just six interceptions and has led the team to two Super Bowl berths, including one win. The majority of teams in the league wouldn't call that a problem.

